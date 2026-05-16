Hardik Pandya has been making headlines not only for his performances during the Indian Premier League 2026 but also for his personal life. The Indian all-rounder is currently in a relationship with actress and model Mahieka Sharma, and speculation around their marriage has intensified in recent days.

Hardik and Mahieka's reported wedding plans

According to an Instagram post shared by “Mamarazzi,” Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma are reportedly set to get married on May 22, 2026, in Udaipur. The ceremony is expected to be a private affair attended only by close friends and family members.

However, neither Hardik nor Mahieka has officially confirmed the reports so far, and no formal statement has been issued by their representatives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamaraazzi (@mamaraazzi)

Reports around sudden wedding buzz

The same reports claim that Mahieka Sharma was frequently seen attending Mumbai Indians matches during the season. It has also been alleged that Hardik often spent time with her immediately after games.

Social media speculation further claimed that certain dressing-room conversations may have been leaked, leading to widespread discussion online. However, there has been no verified confirmation regarding these allegations.

Hardik Pandya Set to Marry Again on May 22? 💍



Here is the shocking inside story behind Hardik Pandya’s sudden cricket absence and his rumored upcoming wedding! 🧵👇



- Mahieka was spotted constantly at the stadium during Hardik's matches.

- Hardik reportedly rushed straight to… pic.twitter.com/ziix8PP7TD — Cricket Central (@CricketCentrl) May 15, 2026

Hardik Pandya’s previous marriage

Hardik Pandya was previously married to actress and model Natasa Stankovic. The couple first tied the knot in a court ceremony on May 31, 2020, before celebrating their marriage again in a grand traditional ceremony in Udaipur on February 14, 2023.

They also share a son, Agastya.

In July 2024, Hardik and Natasa officially announced their separation after nearly four years of marriage. Since then, Hardik has repeatedly been linked with Mahika Sharma in media reports and online discussions.