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HomeSportsCricketHardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma Getting Married? All You Need To Know

Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma Getting Married? All You Need To Know

Neither Hardik nor Mahieka has officially confirmed the reports so far, and no formal statement has been issued by their representatives.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 16 May 2026 01:55 PM (IST)

Hardik Pandya has been making headlines not only for his performances during the Indian Premier League 2026 but also for his personal life. The Indian all-rounder is currently in a relationship with actress and model Mahieka Sharma, and speculation around their marriage has intensified in recent days.

Hardik and Mahieka's reported wedding plans

According to an Instagram post shared by “Mamarazzi,” Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma are reportedly set to get married on May 22, 2026, in Udaipur. The ceremony is expected to be a private affair attended only by close friends and family members.

However, neither Hardik nor Mahieka has officially confirmed the reports so far, and no formal statement has been issued by their representatives.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mamaraazzi (@mamaraazzi)

Reports around sudden wedding buzz

The same reports claim that Mahieka Sharma was frequently seen attending Mumbai Indians matches during the season. It has also been alleged that Hardik often spent time with her immediately after games.

Social media speculation further claimed that certain dressing-room conversations may have been leaked, leading to widespread discussion online. However, there has been no verified confirmation regarding these allegations.

Hardik Pandya’s previous marriage

Hardik Pandya was previously married to actress and model Natasa Stankovic. The couple first tied the knot in a court ceremony on May 31, 2020, before celebrating their marriage again in a grand traditional ceremony in Udaipur on February 14, 2023.

They also share a son, Agastya.

In July 2024, Hardik and Natasa officially announced their separation after nearly four years of marriage. Since then, Hardik has repeatedly been linked with Mahika Sharma in media reports and online discussions.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When are Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma reportedly getting married?

According to reports, Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma are set to marry on May 22, 2026, in Udaipur. The ceremony is expected to be a private event.

Have Hardik Pandya or Mahieka Sharma officially confirmed their wedding rumors?

Neither Hardik Pandya nor Mahieka Sharma has officially confirmed the wedding reports. No formal statement has been issued by their representatives.

Who was Hardik Pandya previously married to?

Hardik Pandya was previously married to actress and model Natasa Stankovic. They officially announced their separation in July 2024.

Does Hardik Pandya have any children?

Yes, Hardik Pandya shares a son named Agastya with his ex-wife, Natasa Stankovic.

Published at : 16 May 2026 01:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahika Sharma Hardik Pandya Hardik Pandya Wedding Hardik Pandya Mahieka Sharma Wedding
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