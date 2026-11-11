WATCH: Hardik Pandya's MI Chapter Ends! Mumbai Indians Share Emotional Farewell Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hardik Pandya joins Punjab Kings in major IPL trade.

Mumbai Indians acquired Arshdeep Singh, shared emotional farewell.

Pandya's second MI stint ends after mixed results.

Arshdeep, Punjab's top wicket-taker, bolsters Mumbai's bowling.

Hardik Pandya IPL Trade: Mumbai Indians have shared an emotional message for Hardik Pandya following his trade to Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2027 season. The franchise took to social media with a special video for the all-rounder, reflecting on his association with the five-time IPL champions after confirming his departure.

"Through the highs, the lows, and everything in between, thank you for being a part of the Mumbai Indians story, Hardik," the franchise wrote while sharing the video, accompanied by a blue heart.

The message came after Mumbai Indians officially confirmed that Hardik would be moving to Punjab Kings in a player trade ahead of the IPL 2027 retention deadline. In return, MI have secured the services of India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh, who will join the Mumbai-based franchise on his existing ₹18 crore contract.

WATCH: Mumbai Indians' farewell video for Hardik Pandya

Through the highs, the lows, and everything in between, thank you for being a part of the Mumbai Indians story, Hardik.💙 https://t.co/pUqwrIwebi — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 11, 2026

Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians Journey Comes To An End

Hardik's departure brings his second stint with Mumbai Indians to a close. He originally represented the franchise between 2015 and 2021, playing an important role in their successful IPL campaigns before moving to Gujarat Titans.

After leading Gujarat Titans to the IPL title in their debut season in 2022 and reaching the final again in 2023, Hardik returned to Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2024 season. He was also appointed captain, taking over the leadership role from Rohit Sharma.

However, his second spell did not deliver the same success. Mumbai Indians reached the playoffs in 2025 but finished ninth in both the 2024 and 2026 seasons.

Across 39 appearances during his second stint, Hardik scored 647 runs at an average of 21.53 and a strike rate of 147.82. He also claimed 29 wickets, including a five-wicket haul.

Arshdeep Singh Joins Mumbai Indians Ahead Of IPL 2027

While Hardik heads to Punjab Kings, Arshdeep's move marks a major addition to Mumbai Indians' bowling attack. The left-arm pacer leaves PBKS after eight seasons with the franchise, having made his IPL debut for them in 2019.

Arshdeep has taken 111 wickets in 96 IPL matches, making him Punjab Kings' leading wicket-taker in the competition. His arrival gives Mumbai another established India international to work with alongside Jasprit Bumrah.

Hardik will join PBKS for ₹18 crore, while Arshdeep moves to MI on the same existing contract value. The high-profile exchange is among the major developments ahead of the IPL 2027 auction and retention deadline.