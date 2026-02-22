Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketHardik Pandya's Grand Gift For Ex-Wife And Son - Price Will Shock You

Hardik Pandya's Grand Gift For Ex-Wife And Son - Price Will Shock You

Natasa Stankovic, who parted ways with Hardik in July 2024, was spotted at the showroom collecting the car, accompanied by their five-year-old son, Agastya.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 02:12 PM (IST)

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is in the news for gifting a luxury Land Rover Defender, valued at approximately ₹4 crore, to his young son, Agastya, and ex-wife, Natasa Stankovic. Photos and videos circulating on social media show a brand-new, menacingly sleek Black Land Rover Defender being delivered at a showroom in Mumbai. A banner placed behind the vehicle poignantly read, "A gift from father to Agastya," confirming the primary recipient of the luxury SUV.

Natasa Stankovic, who separated from Hardik in July 2024, was seen at the showroom taking delivery of the vehicle alongside five-year-old Agastya.

Fans and netizens have widely praised the move, calling it a prime example of mature co-parenting. Despite their divorce, the two have remained committed to providing a stable and comfortable environment for their son.

Check viral posts

Pandya's Personal Life in 2026

Hardik Pandya ensures his family's comfort and has also moved forward in his personal journey. He is currently dating model Mahika Sharma, who is reportedly with him during the World Cup campaign.

Just days ago, on February 19, Hardik hosted an intimate birthday celebration for Mahika at the team hotel in Ahmedabad. The celebration featured a heart-shaped cake and romantic decorations, with the cricketer even sporting a new tattoo of Mahika’s initial, 'M', as a tribute.

On-Field Performance

Hardik's off-field generosity is being matched by his clinical performances on the pitch. In the ongoing T20 World Cup, he has been India’s "clutch" player:

Batting: He played a major role with a fiery 52 against Namibia.

Bowling: He has already bagged 5 wickets in T20 World Cup 2026 tournament, frequently providing breakthroughs during the powerplay and middle overs.

As India prepares to face South Africa in their first Super 8 match tonight at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Hardik remains the tactical linchpin for Captain Suryakumar Yadav. His ability to balance a complex personal life with world-class athletic performance continues to solidify his status as one of India's most resilient sporting icons.

Published at : 22 Feb 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
