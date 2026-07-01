Hardik Pandya To CSK Move Gains Pace As 7 Teams Want MI Captain For IPL 2027

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hardik Pandya reportedly leaving Mumbai; seven franchises show interest.

Chennai Super Kings leads race, but captaincy not guaranteed.

Pandya relocated to Bengaluru for permanent training and injury recovery.

IPL 2027 Trade: The India national cricket team white-ball vice-captain Hardik Pandya is reportedly on the verge of parting ways with Mumbai Indians ahead of the Indian Premier League 2027 season. The explosive pace-bowling all-rounder has triggered an unprecedented scramble within the multi-million-pound tournament ecosystem, drawing intense interest from nearly every major domestic setup.

The prominent Baroda-born athlete returned to the five-time champion franchise as designated captain via a high-profile transfer window transaction. However, a tumultuous leadership cycle concluded with the powerhouse Mumbai club finishing in disappointing tenth, third, and ninth positions across consecutive competitive campaigns.

Intense Pursuit For Hardik

An extensive report published by The Times of India has reported that seven out of nine potential opposing franchises have formally submitted trade enquiries. Only Royal Challengers Bengaluru alongside Sunrisers Hyderabad have opted to remain complete spectators while monitoring the high-stakes financial landscape from afar.

The legendary Chennai Super Kings outfit has emerged as the clear front-runner to secure the services of the thirty-two-year-old seam-bowling asset. The Chennai leadership group faces stiff operational competition from Kolkata Knight Riders and inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals.

The Structural Leadership Dilemma

The ongoing corporate discussions indicate that the move to Chepauk Stadium might not automatically guarantee the senior Indian player the official captaincy armband. Ruturaj Gaikwad currently retains full control over the Chennai playing group, with Sanju Samson recently added to strengthen the leadership group.

Conversely, Kolkata Knight Riders are aggressively hunting for a long-term tactical leader following the departure of Shreyas Iyer from their setup. Rajasthan Royals had previously proposed a blockbuster player swap involving opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal, though that specific arrangement remains highly unlikely.

The Radical Bengaluru Relocation

Away from franchise cricket, the experienced all-rounder has executed an unprecedented career move by permanently shifting his personal training base away from Maharashtra. The centrally contracted Indian regular has exited his long-term residence in Lower Parel due to severe daily commuting congestion.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya Leaves Mumbai Indians' Facility, Moves To Bangalore

Pandya has finalised a long-term lease for a major residential property on the outskirts of Bengaluru to establish a permanent camp. The multi-skilled player intends to conduct all future off-season preparation routines directly at the Board of Control for Cricket in India Centre of Excellence.

The Long Injury Layoff

The rigorous physical move is aimed at managing a persistent left quadriceps injury that has repeatedly interrupted his international appearances. The complex muscle damage completely ruled the premier modern player out of India's ongoing white-ball tour of the United Kingdom.

"Hardik has already permanently shifted to Bengaluru. He has rented a property on the outskirts of the city, close to the COE. He will be the first Indian cricketer to make the COE his permanent training base for the remainder of his career," a BCCI source told the Press Trust of India.

Fitness Investments By Hardik Pandya

The vice-captain has independently employed a private physiotherapist alongside an exclusive strength and conditioning coach to monitor his physical recovery outside of official board hours. The resilient athlete remains determined to prolong his international limited-overs career for at least another five to six years.

The dedicated cricketer regularly covers all supplementary preparation costs out of his own pocket during private training blocks. This includes hiring local net bowlers for extended evening batting practice whenever the main national performance squads are away on international assignment.

"Hardik wanted to move out of Mumbai as commuting every day from his Lower Parel residence for training had become a problem. As a centrally-contracted cricketer, he has access to every facility at the COE, from injury management to skills training. Hence, he took the decision to make the COE his permanent base whenever he is not on IPL, state or national duty," the source added to the Press Trust of India.