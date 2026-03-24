Hardik Pandya Blends Luxury With Faith, Reveals He Plays Hanuman Chalisa In Ferrari

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Hardik Pandya has once again grabbed attention, but not for his exploits on the cricket field this time. The Indian all-rounder, known for his flamboyant lifestyle and leadership role with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL, recently offered a glimpse into a more personal side of his life. While luxury and high-performance cars are often associated with fast-paced music and glamour, Pandya revealed a contrasting choice that surprised many. Even inside his newly acquired Ferrari, the cricketer prefers a devotional track.

Pandya's Ferrari Luxury Meets Spiritual Routine

Hardik Pandya said : "I have a Ferrari right now, but even in that I listen to the Hanuman Chalisa. Everyone would agree that no other song can give you the kind of positive energy that the Hanuman Chalisa does." pic.twitter.com/cF1forQkqs March 23, 2026

Hardik Pandya’s statement came during an MI-related public event. Despite owning one of the most premium cars in the world, he revealed that his music choice remains rooted in spirituality.

"Now it's so fascinating that I have a Ferrari and I still listen to the Hanuman Chalisa in that. So, it's cool, God has been kind," Pandya said at the event, which was also attended by Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard.

The comment quickly drew loud reactions from the audience, highlighting the blend of modern lifestyle and traditional values that Pandya often represents.

The all-rounder went on to emphasise the impact it has on his mindset and performance.

"I think everyone will agree with me as well that no song can give you as much positive energy as the Hanuman Chalisa. I think I'm very clear with that,"

Viral Moments & On-Field Leadership

Pandya’s Ferrari, identified as a 12Cilindiri, has already been making waves on social media. A recent video featuring the cricketer driving the car alongside his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma went viral, adding to the buzz surrounding his off-field life.

On the cricketing front, Pandya is coming off a successful stint after playing a key role in India’s triumph at the T20 World Cup 2026, chipping in with, both, the bat and ball.

With IPL 2026 around the corner, Pandya is gearing up to lead Mumbai Indians for the third consecutive season. The five-time champions will kick off their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 29.

As expectations rise, Pandya’s mix of confidence, leadership, and unique personality continues to keep him at the centre of attention, both on and off the field.