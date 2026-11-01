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English NewsSportsCricketWatch: Hardik Pandya Beats World's Biggest YouTuber, Wins Massive Prize Money

Watch: Hardik Pandya Beats World's Biggest YouTuber, Wins Massive Prize Money

Hardik eventually completed the challenge by sending the ball out of the stadium three times, securing victory and the $100,000 reward. The prize amount is approximately ₹95 lakh in Indian currency.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 01 Nov 2026 02:12 PM (IST)

MrBeast recently travelled to India, where he teamed up with Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya for an entertaining baseball challenge. The competition had a massive reward of $100,000 for the winner. The world's most-followed YouTuber was visibly impressed by Hardik's performance, particularly because the Indian all-rounder had never played baseball before.

During his India visit, MrBeast also met Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and explored the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra. However, his baseball showdown with Hardik became one of the major highlights of the trip. The challenge required both participants to hit the ball out of the stadium three times, with the first to achieve the target claiming the prize money.

MrBeast Amazed By Hardik Pandya's Baseball Skills

Before the contest began, MrBeast revealed that he had some experience playing baseball during his childhood. Hardik, on the other hand, admitted that he was completely new to the sport and had never tried it previously.

Despite having no prior experience, the Indian cricketer impressed the YouTuber with his powerful shots. Although Hardik's opening attempt narrowly missed clearing the stadium, the ball travelled extremely close to the boundary. His effort left MrBeast surprised, prompting him to wonder how anyone could believe it was Hardik's first attempt at playing baseball.

WATCH VIDEO

Hardik Pandya Donates Entire Prize Money

Hardik eventually completed the challenge by sending the ball out of the stadium three times, securing victory and the $100,000 reward. The prize amount is approximately ₹95 lakh in Indian currency.

However, the cricketer's decision after winning attracted even more attention. MrBeast revealed that Hardik had chosen to donate the entire prize money rather than keep it for himself.

Hardik Pandya's IPL Future In Focus

Hardik has also been in the news because of his absence from cricket following an injury. His recovery and availability remain important talking points ahead of the next IPL season.

There has also been speculation surrounding his future with Mumbai Indians. While reports have linked him with a possible move to another franchise through a trade, recent developments suggest that he could continue leading the five-time IPL champions. His future with the franchise is expected to remain a major talking point ahead of the upcoming season.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 01 Nov 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket News You Tube Hardik Pandya Mr Beast
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