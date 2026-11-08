IPL 2027 Trade Alert! Hardik Pandya Set For MI Exit, Report Reveals New Team

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Indians reportedly nearing Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh trade.

Hardik's departure ends difficult three-season MI captaincy stint.

MI seeks Indian pace strength after struggling in 2026 season.

Arshdeep Singh, a proven bowler, boosts Mumbai's attack.

Hardik Pandya Trade: Mumbai Indians could be heading into IPL 2027 with a new captain and a significant change to their pace attack. The five-time champions are reportedly close to trading Hardik Pandya to the Punjab Kings in exchange for left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh.

If the deal goes through, it would bring an end to Hardik's second stint with the Mumbai Indians after three seasons as captain. Arshdeep, meanwhile, would leave Punjab Kings for the first time in his IPL career, having represented the franchise since making his debut in 2019.

ESPNcricinfo has reported that discussions between the two franchises have reached an advanced stage. Both MI and PBKS have reportedly submitted expressions of interest to the IPL. The players' written consent is the next requirement, after which the franchises will hold final negotiations before the trade can receive official approval.

The report also states that Hardik had several discussions with MI after the 2026 season and eventually communicated his desire to be released. The Mumbai franchise explored possible trades with almost every other team, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru reportedly the exception.

Why Mumbai Indians Are Targeting Arshdeep Singh

Mumbai's requirement for another quality Indian fast bowler is understood to be a major factor behind the proposed exchange. Their ninth-place finish in IPL 2026 highlighted the need to strengthen the pace department alongside Jasprit Bumrah.

Trent Boult, signed for Rs 12.5 crore at the 2025 mega auction, struggled to make an impact last season and featured in only five matches. Releasing the New Zealand left-arm pacer remains an option, according to the report.

Arshdeep could offer MI a different dimension. The India international has taken 111 wickets in 96 IPL appearances for Punjab Kings, maintaining an economy rate of 9.18. His ability to bowl across different phases of an innings would make him a significant addition to Mumbai's attack.

He was also the Player of the Match in his most recent IPL appearance at the Wankhede Stadium, the home ground of Mumbai Indians.

Hardik Pandya's IPL Captaincy Record At MI

A potential departure would also bring an end to a difficult captaincy spell for Hardik at Mumbai. He returned to the franchise from Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2024 in an all-cash transfer and was appointed captain in place of Rohit Sharma.

The move was expected to give MI a long-term leader and a proven all-rounder. However, the team's results during his tenure were inconsistent. Mumbai finished at the bottom of the table in 2024, reached the playoffs in 2025 and slipped to ninth place in 2026.

Hardik's record as MI captain stands at 15 victories and 24 defeats in 39 matches. His win-loss ratio of 0.625 is the lowest among IPL captains with at least 30 matches in charge, excluding Super Over results, as per the figures cited in the ESPNcricinfo report.

His numbers at Gujarat Titans were considerably stronger. Hardik led GT to 22 wins in 31 matches, suffering nine defeats. His win-loss ratio of 2.444 placed him among the most successful captains in the competition by that measure.

Arshdeep Set For First IPL Move Away From Punjab Kings

For Arshdeep, the proposed transfer would mark a major change after several seasons with Punjab Kings. Since his IPL debut in 2019, the left-arm pacer has become an established part of their bowling attack.

Punjab also have Indian seamers Yash Thakur and Vijaykumar Vyshak in their squad. A trade involving Arshdeep would therefore leave the franchise needing to assess its pace-bowling options ahead of the 2027 season.

Mumbai, meanwhile, have already made changes to their coaching set-up. Kieron Pollard has taken over as head coach, with Robin Uthappa appointed batting coach, Mitchell McClenaghan joining as bowling coach and T Dilip taking charge of fielding.

The proposed Hardik-Arshdeep exchange could become another major part of MI's preparations for IPL 2027. However, the trade remains subject to player consent, final negotiations and approval from the IPL.