Hardik Pandya Traded To PBKS, Arshdeep Singh Joins MI For IPL 2027 In Blockbuster Rs 18 Cr Deal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings exchanged Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh.

Pandya joins PBKS for ₹18 crore; Arshdeep moves to MI.

Arshdeep departs PBKS as their all-time leading wicket-taker.

Hardik's second MI stint saw underwhelming performance metrics.

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have completed a major player exchange ahead of the IPL 2027 retention deadline, with Hardik Pandya heading to the Punjab franchise and Arshdeep Singh moving in the opposite direction. The deal brings an end to weeks of speculation over Hardik's future at MI and gives the five-time champions one of India's leading left-arm fast bowlers.

Hardik will represent PBKS for ₹18 crore, an increase from the ₹16.35 crore he earned at Mumbai Indians. Arshdeep, meanwhile, joins MI on his existing ₹18 crore contract, making the exchange a significant change for both teams as they prepare for the next IPL season.

Arshdeep Singh's Father Confirmed Trade Before Official Announcement

The development follows comments made by Arshdeep's father, Darshan Singh, a day before the trade was officially confirmed. Speaking to journalist Vimal Kumar in New Zealand, Darshan said the family had received an intimation about the fast bowler's move.

He also spoke about Arshdeep's emotional connection with Punjab Kings, formerly known as Kings XI Punjab, where the pacer began his IPL career in 2019.

"We also found out surprisingly that the trade has happened. I think the official intimation has probably come now that he has been traded, yes," Darshan said.

He added that the family was pleased with the move to Mumbai Indians, particularly because Arshdeep would get the opportunity to play alongside established India teammates.

"But since every franchise wants to build its own team balance, they traded him accordingly. We are very happy with Mumbai Indians as well. Over there, his old captain and old teammates like Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and others are there, so we are very happy," he added.

Hardik Pandya's Numbers During Second MI Stint

Hardik's return to Mumbai Indians in 2024, after his successful spell with Gujarat Titans, did not produce the results the franchise would have hoped for. Across 39 matches during his second stint, he scored 647 runs in 35 innings at an average of 21.53 and a strike rate of 147.82. His highest score was an unbeaten 48.

With the ball, the all-rounder picked up 29 wickets at an average of over 34, including one five-wicket haul. Mumbai reached the playoffs in 2025 under his leadership, but finished ninth in both the 2024 and 2026 seasons.

Arshdeep Leaves PBKS As Their Leading IPL Wicket-Taker

Arshdeep's departure marks the end of an eight-season association with Punjab Kings. Since making his IPL debut for the franchise in 2019, the left-arm seamer has developed into one of the competition's prominent pace bowlers.

He leaves PBKS with 111 wickets from 96 IPL matches, making him the franchise's highest wicket-taker in the tournament's history. His ability to bowl with the new ball and deliver at the death will add another option to Mumbai's pace attack alongside Jasprit Bumrah.

There had also been reports that wicketkeeper-batter Vishnu Vinod could move from PBKS to Mumbai Indians as part of the wider transfer discussions. However, the confirmed deal involving Hardik and Arshdeep is the headline change ahead of the retention deadline.