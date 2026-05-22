Harbhajan Singh Vows To Name Bribe Takers, Alleges AAP Sold Punjab Rajya Sabha Tickets

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Harbhajan Singh accuses Aam Aadmi Party of selling legislative seats.

He faced protests after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Singh claims street protests were orchestrated by paid operatives.

He vows to expose alleged financial corruption in party selections.

The former international cricketer and current parliamentarian Harbhajan Singh has caused a massive political storm by accusing the Aam Aadmi Party of selling its legislative seats for financial bribes. The explosive allegations arrive as a direct retaliation against intense public trolling and targeted street protests that have actively challenged his integrity following his high-profile move to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Fierce Retaliation Against Traitor Accusations

The legendary spin bowler has faced immense administrative hostility since becoming one of seven parliamentarians to switch allegiances last month. Local party activists recently staged demonstrations outside his family residence in Jalandhar, defacing his property walls with derogatory labels.

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Responding directly to the coordinated public hostility today, the veteran sports personality challenged his detractors to investigate their own internal leadership practices before questioning his loyalty. He suggested that substantial financial corruption underpinned the party's initial legislative selection processes.

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समय आने पर आपकी हर बात का जवाब दिया जाएगा । और मैं आपके किसी लीडर को गाली नहीं दी । अपनी जुबान क्यों गंदी करूँ मै । और मुझे ग़द्दार कहने वालो पहले अपने लोगो से पूछो पंजाब की राज्य सभा सीट कितने मे बेची थी । अगर ना बताए तो मैं आपको बताऊंगा किसको कितना चढ़ावा गया था और किसकी तरफ से… https://t.co/5sd2sxQDO7 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 22, 2026

The Public War Of Words Exploded

The dramatic confrontation intensified following a highly provocative social media post by political leader Devinder Yadav. The official publicly questioned why the former sportsman maintained his parliamentary seat while actively criticising the platform that facilitated his initial election.

Yadav openly challenged the motivation behind the political shift, suggesting a substantial financial transaction influenced the decision. He questioned whether a payment of twenty-five crore rupees was involved in purchasing the allegiance of the defecting representatives.

Explosive Counter Claims Levelled Publicly

The veteran cricketer delivered a remarkably sharp rebuttal to the online allegations, vowing to expose the complete financial details of the selection process. He asserted that specific individuals accepted significant bribes to allocate administrative influence.

“To those calling me a traitor, first ask your own people how much the Punjab Rajya Sabha seat was sold for. If they don’t tell you, I’ll tell you who took how much in bribes and from whom,” Harbhajan stated defensively.

Exposing Orchestrated Street Protest Tactics

The parliamentarian dismissed the ongoing demonstrations outside his property, claiming they were entirely manufactured by paid political operatives rather than genuine citizens. He argued that anonymous digital handles were being funded to tarnish his long-standing sporting legacy.

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“It was the political party that burned my effigy outside my house and wrote ‘traitor’ on it. Common people don’t do such things. Who instructed party workers to do this?” the veteran spinner questioned during his public response.

Defending A Twenty-Year Sporting Legacy

The newly inducted member expressed total indifference toward the coordinated digital campaigns aimed at diminishing his reputation. He emphasised that his extensive two-decade contribution to national sports would ultimately define his standing with the public.

He concluded by alleging that resources were being extracted systematically from the region to benefit external commercial entities. The ongoing dispute has triggered a massive wave of political uncertainty across the regional administration.