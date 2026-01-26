Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketHarbhajan Singh Targets Mohsin Naqvi In Bangladesh-T20 World Cup Row

Harbhajan Singh Targets Mohsin Naqvi In Bangladesh-T20 World Cup Row

With Bangladesh replaced by Scotland for T20 World Cup, Harbhajan Singh criticizes the "2 vs 1" game by Pakistan and the BCB’s refusal to travel to India.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 03:27 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled to begin on February 7, will see a change in the team lineup. Scotland has officially been named as the replacement for Bangladesh. This decision comes after Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and International Cricket Council (ICC) failed to reach an agreement regarding the venue for team's matches.

The tournament is co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. BCB remained firm on not traveling to Indian venues, leading to their departure from the event.

The issue was exacerbated when Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi suggested that Pakistan’s own participation would depend on government advice, hinting at a potential pull-out in support of Bangladesh. However, this threat did not lead to action, as PCB announced its 15-member squad on Sunday.

Harbhajan Criticizes "2 vs 1" Tactics

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh did not hold back in his assessment of Pakistan’s involvement.

Speaking to PTI, he said, "Pakistan was fishing in muddy waters and trying the game of 2 vs 1. (Pakistan and Bangladesh against India)."

He questioned why the PCB felt the need to intervene, adding, "They already are playing in Sri Lanka, this wasn't their matter. Why interfere where you aren't needed? In the end, it is the Bangladesh cricket team and its players who are losing. The players missing out on a World Cup participation is massive."

A Breakdown in Dialogue

The rift between India and Bangladesh grew following the departure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

In the world of cricket, this tension became visible when Mustafizur Rahman was released from IPL. In response, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) argued that their players would be unsafe in India and asked ICC to move their matches to Sri Lanka.

ICC rejected this request, noting there was no verifiable security threat.

Harbhajan Singh told PTI that BCB’s approach was flawed, calling it a "matter of ego." He stated, "They should have kept the channels open for discussion with the ICC before straightaway saying 'no' to coming to India."

The Sporting Cost for Bangladesh

From a technical perspective, Harbhajan noted that Bangladesh missed a huge opportunity.

He told PTI that the team’s quality spinners would have thrived on Indian tracks. "Had the T20 World Cup been played in England or Australia, they didn't even stand a chance, but here they could have actually made it to second round," he said.

With Scotland now taking their place, the cost for Bangladesh remains high in terms of lost revenue and visibility.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Bangladesh replaced in the T20 World Cup?

Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland because they failed to reach an agreement with the ICC regarding match venues in India, leading to their withdrawal.

What was Bangladesh's concern about playing in India?

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) argued that their players would be unsafe in India and requested matches be moved to Sri Lanka due to alleged security concerns.

What was Harbhajan Singh's opinion on Pakistan's involvement?

Harbhajan Singh criticized Pakistan for interfering in a matter that didn't concern them, suggesting they were attempting a '2 vs 1' dynamic against India.

What was the ICC's response to Bangladesh's venue request?

The ICC rejected Bangladesh's request to move matches to Sri Lanka, stating there was no verifiable security threat.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 03:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Cricket Harbhajan Singh Mohsin Naqvi T20 World Cup 2026 BCB Vs ICC
