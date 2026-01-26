Harbhajan Singh Targets Mohsin Naqvi In Bangladesh-T20 World Cup Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled to begin on February 7, will see a change in the team lineup. Scotland has officially been named as the replacement for Bangladesh. This decision comes after Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and International Cricket Council (ICC) failed to reach an agreement regarding the venue for team's matches.

The tournament is co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. BCB remained firm on not traveling to Indian venues, leading to their departure from the event.

The issue was exacerbated when Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi suggested that Pakistan’s own participation would depend on government advice, hinting at a potential pull-out in support of Bangladesh. However, this threat did not lead to action, as PCB announced its 15-member squad on Sunday.

Harbhajan Criticizes "2 vs 1" Tactics

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh did not hold back in his assessment of Pakistan’s involvement.

Speaking to PTI, he said, "Pakistan was fishing in muddy waters and trying the game of 2 vs 1. (Pakistan and Bangladesh against India)."

He questioned why the PCB felt the need to intervene, adding, "They already are playing in Sri Lanka, this wasn't their matter. Why interfere where you aren't needed? In the end, it is the Bangladesh cricket team and its players who are losing. The players missing out on a World Cup participation is massive."

A Breakdown in Dialogue

The rift between India and Bangladesh grew following the departure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

In the world of cricket, this tension became visible when Mustafizur Rahman was released from IPL. In response, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) argued that their players would be unsafe in India and asked ICC to move their matches to Sri Lanka.

ICC rejected this request, noting there was no verifiable security threat.

Harbhajan Singh told PTI that BCB’s approach was flawed, calling it a "matter of ego." He stated, "They should have kept the channels open for discussion with the ICC before straightaway saying 'no' to coming to India."

The Sporting Cost for Bangladesh

From a technical perspective, Harbhajan noted that Bangladesh missed a huge opportunity.

He told PTI that the team’s quality spinners would have thrived on Indian tracks. "Had the T20 World Cup been played in England or Australia, they didn't even stand a chance, but here they could have actually made it to second round," he said.

With Scotland now taking their place, the cost for Bangladesh remains high in terms of lost revenue and visibility.