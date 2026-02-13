'Teri Dhajjiya Uda Dunga': Harbhajan Singh Slams Ex-Pak Pacer Tanvir Ahmed For 'Petty' Remarks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan has taken a fierce personal turn off the field. Legendary Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has unleashed a scathing verbal attack on former Pakistan cricketer Tanvir Ahmed, warning him to "stop talking nonsense" after the latter criticized Harbhajan's professional conduct.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, a visibly fuming Harbhajan lambasted Ahmed for misconstruing a routine post-match interview with Pakistan’s mystery spinner Usman Tariq during the ILT20 in the UAE. Tanvir gave the routine interview a different narrative altogether, claiming Harbhajan was roaming around Pakistani cricketers.

Interview That Sparked Feud

Harbhajan, who was serving as an official broadcaster for the ILT20, explained that his interaction with Tariq was strictly professional. After Tariq earned the 'Player of the Match' award for a three-wicket haul, Harbhajan conducted the mandatory interview, a move Tanvir Ahmed reportedly described as Harbhajan "roaming around Pakistani cricketers".

"I was serving my role as a broadcaster. When someone wins the Man of the Match award, you ask him questions, right? But when I did so, this guy had a problem. Had I not asked, he would have thought that because the player is from Pakistan, I ignored him," Harbhajan clarified.

Harbhajan Questions Ahmed’s Stature

The "Turbanator" did not hold back in questioning Ahmed's legacy, comparing his short international career to the greats of Pakistan cricket. Harbhajan pointed out the stark difference in manners between a player with 100-plus matches and one who has played only a handful. Referring to Ahmed as a "tuccha insaan" (petty human being), Harbhajan noted that legends like Wasim Akram or Waqar Younis would never engage in such "drama".

Harbhajan ended his message with a stern ultimatum: "The next time it happens, teri dhajjiya uda dunga (I'll destroy you). So get lost".

Centric Figure of Feud

The feud highlights the sensitivity surrounding Usman Tariq, whose unique "pause" action is already the talk of the T20 World Cup 2026. While Harbhajan was simply fulfilling his media duties, the exchange has added another layer of tension ahead of the high-stakes India-Pakistan clash on February 15.