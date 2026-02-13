Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricket'Teri Dhajjiya Uda Dunga': Harbhajan Singh Slams Ex-Pak Pacer Tanvir Ahmed For 'Petty' Remarks

'Teri Dhajjiya Uda Dunga': Harbhajan Singh Slams Ex-Pak Pacer Tanvir Ahmed For 'Petty' Remarks

"Stop talking nonsense!" Harbhajan Singh slams Tanvir Ahmed for blowing his interview with Usman Tariq out of proportion. Read the full details of Bhajji's fiery warning.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 06:35 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan has taken a fierce personal turn off the field. Legendary Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has unleashed a scathing verbal attack on former Pakistan cricketer Tanvir Ahmed, warning him to "stop talking nonsense" after the latter criticized Harbhajan's professional conduct.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, a visibly fuming Harbhajan lambasted Ahmed for misconstruing a routine post-match interview with Pakistan’s mystery spinner Usman Tariq during the ILT20 in the UAE. Tanvir gave the routine interview a different narrative altogether, claiming Harbhajan was roaming around Pakistani cricketers.

Interview That Sparked Feud

Harbhajan, who was serving as an official broadcaster for the ILT20, explained that his interaction with Tariq was strictly professional. After Tariq earned the 'Player of the Match' award for a three-wicket haul, Harbhajan conducted the mandatory interview, a move Tanvir Ahmed reportedly described as Harbhajan "roaming around Pakistani cricketers".

"I was serving my role as a broadcaster. When someone wins the Man of the Match award, you ask him questions, right? But when I did so, this guy had a problem. Had I not asked, he would have thought that because the player is from Pakistan, I ignored him," Harbhajan clarified.

Harbhajan Questions Ahmed’s Stature

The "Turbanator" did not hold back in questioning Ahmed's legacy, comparing his short international career to the greats of Pakistan cricket. Harbhajan pointed out the stark difference in manners between a player with 100-plus matches and one who has played only a handful. Referring to Ahmed as a "tuccha insaan" (petty human being), Harbhajan noted that legends like Wasim Akram or Waqar Younis would never engage in such "drama".

Harbhajan ended his message with a stern ultimatum: "The next time it happens, teri dhajjiya uda dunga (I'll destroy you). So get lost".

Centric Figure of Feud

The feud highlights the sensitivity surrounding Usman Tariq, whose unique "pause" action is already the talk of the T20 World Cup 2026. While Harbhajan was simply fulfilling his media duties, the exchange has added another layer of tension ahead of the high-stakes India-Pakistan clash on February 15.

Related Video

T20 World Cup Win: India Thrash Namibia by 93 Runs

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the recent verbal exchange between Harbhajan Singh and Tanvir Ahmed?

Tanvir Ahmed criticized Harbhajan Singh's professional conduct after Harbhajan conducted a post-match interview with Usman Tariq during the ILT20. Ahmed claimed Harbhajan was 'roaming around Pakistani cricketers'.

What was Harbhajan Singh's role during the ILT20 event?

Harbhajan Singh was serving as an official broadcaster for the ILT20. His interaction with Usman Tariq was part of his professional duties.

How did Harbhajan Singh respond to Tanvir Ahmed's criticism?

Harbhajan Singh strongly criticized Ahmed, calling him a 'tuccha insaan' and warning him to 'stop talking nonsense.' He questioned Ahmed's stature compared to Pakistan cricket legends.

What did Harbhajan Singh say about Tanvir Ahmed's international career?

Harbhajan Singh pointed out the difference in their international careers, noting Ahmed's short stint compared to legends like Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Feb 2026 06:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup Harbhajan Singh IND Vs PAK Usman Tariq T20 WC 2026 Tanvir Ahmed
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Speaks With Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Decisive Win In Bangladesh, Reaffirms India’s Support
PM Modi Speaks With Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Decisive Win In Bangladesh, Reaffirms India’s Support
India
Will Jamaat’s Rise Recast India–Bangladesh Ties? Under BNP, New Strategic Pressures May Emerge
Will Jamaat’s Rise Recast India–Bangladesh Ties? Under BNP, New Strategic Pressures May Emerge
World
Pak PM Sharif Congratulates Tarique Rahman On 'Resounding Victory' In Bangladesh Election
Pak PM Sharif Congratulates Tarique Rahman On 'Resounding Victory' In Bangladesh Election
World
‘Extradite Hasina’: BNP Repeats Hasina Extradition Call To India As Bangladesh Row Grows
‘Extradite Hasina’: BNP Repeats Hasina Extradition Call To India As Bangladesh Row Grows
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Naseemuddin Siddiqui to Join Samajwadi Party on 15th February
Breaking News: Breaking: FSL Report Rules Out Poison in Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Death
Tragedy in Patna: Girl Falls to Death at Phulwari Sharif Coaching Centre
Breaking News: Lucknow Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested After Killing 1, Injuring 5
Breaking News: Breaking: Devband Jail Video Sparks Fake Encounter Controversy in UP
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, US Interim Trade Pact Slips On Russian Oil
Opinion
Embed widget