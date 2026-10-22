WATCH: Harbhajan Accuses Chappell Of Dividing Team India, Makes Shocking 2007 WC Claim

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Harbhajan Singh criticized Greg Chappell's coaching tenure.

Chappell's divide-and-rule policy destroyed Indian team unity.

This caused India's disastrous 2007 World Cup exit.

Harbhajan suggested Chappell weakened India to benefit Australia.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has launched a scathing attack on Greg Chappell's tenure as India's head coach, accusing the Australian of destroying the team's unity and suggesting that internal divisions contributed to India's disastrous 2007 ODI World Cup campaign.

Speaking on the Prakhar Gupta Podcast, Harbhajan described Chappell's time in charge as one of the darkest periods in Indian cricket. He alleged that the former coach followed a divide-and-rule approach, turning teammates against each other despite the strong bond the squad had developed before his appointment.

Chappell took over as India's head coach in June 2005, following the team's runner-up finish at the 2003 ODI World Cup. Expectations were high, but his tenure became mired in controversy before India suffered a shock group-stage exit at the 2007 World Cup.

WATCH: Harbhajan Calls Chappell's Tenure One Of Indian Cricket's Darkest Periods

Harbhajan was particularly critical of Chappell's treatment of former India captain Sourav Ganguly and his alleged impact on relationships within the dressing room.

WATCH VIDEO

Harbhajan Singh reveals on Prakhar's podcast Greg Chappell’s shocking conspiracy that destroyed Team India 💀 He revealed how Chappell divided the team and destroyed it's unity, as India was the only team that could have beaten Australia back then. Bro really played a dirty game. — Raya (@Raya1ry) October 21, 2026

"The way Chappell treated Dada (Ganguly) and handled the Indian team was one of the darkest and worst chapters in Indian cricket. Appointing him as head coach was one of the worst decisions the Indian management made. He followed a divide-and-rule policy, making players fight among themselves while he acted like the ruler," Harbhajan said.

The former off-spinner also recalled how the atmosphere within the squad changed under Chappell, claiming that a previously close-knit group began to fall apart.

"He ruined the entire team. The players who had played together at the 2003 ODI World Cup and shared such a strong bond had reached a point where they were no longer even talking to each other. We were one of the strongest and most united teams, but he completely broke us apart," he added.

Harbhajan Makes Big Claim About India's 2007 World Cup Exit

Harbhajan also questioned whether Chappell's approach was intended to weaken India's ability to challenge Australia, who dominated world cricket during that era.

The former spinner suggested that India were among the few teams capable of consistently competing with the Australians and speculated that divisions within the Indian dressing room may have benefited their rivals.

"In my opinion, Chappell had a different strategy. Back then, India were the only team that consistently challenged Australia. Perhaps he tried to divide us so that we could not play together as a united team on the field and would eventually lose matches. That is what happened at the 2007 World Cup," Harbhajan said.

India's campaign in the Caribbean ended in disappointment as they failed to progress beyond the group stage. A shock defeat to Bangladesh was among the setbacks that contributed to their early elimination, a stark contrast to their run to the final four years earlier.

Harbhajan's comments reflect his personal assessment of Chappell's tenure and the reasons behind India's struggles. His allegations about the coach's intentions remain his interpretation of that turbulent period in Indian cricket.