Gurnoor Brar's 10-Wicket Match Haul Powers India A To Series Win Over Sri Lanka A

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fast bowler Gurnoor Brar registered sensational match-winning 10-wicket haul.

Brar's dominant bowling effort dismissed Sri Lanka A for 209.

India A then comfortably chased 33 runs, securing 10-wicket victory.

India A sv Sri Lanka A Test: India A wrapped up the two-match unofficial Test series in dominant fashion, defeating Sri Lanka A by 10 wickets in the second match on Sunday. Fast bowler Gurnoor Brar starred with the ball, producing a sensational match-winning display to finish with career-best figures of 10 wickets and guide the visitors to a 1-0 series triumph. After taking four wickets in Sri Lanka A's first innings, Brar returned with an even more destructive spell in the second, claiming six wickets to complete his maiden 10-wicket match haul.

Gurnoor Brar Tears Through Sri Lanka A

India A resumed the day on 541/8 before their innings came to an end shortly after.

Left-arm spinner Keshara Nuwantha completed his five-wicket haul by dismissing Yash Thakur, while Ruturaj Gaikwad did not return to bat after retiring hurt on the previous day.

Holding a commanding first-innings lead of 177 runs, India A's pace attack wasted little time asserting control.

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Brar, supported by Aaqib Nabi Dar and Yash Thakur, reduced Sri Lanka A to 49/4 inside the opening 11 overs, putting the hosts firmly on the back foot.

Ashen Bandara offered the only significant resistance with a brisk 87 from 86 balls, striking 11 fours and two sixes. He added a valuable 70-run partnership with Anjala Bandara to briefly revive Sri Lanka A's hopes.

However, Brar returned for another spell to remove both set batters in quick succession before cleaning up the lower order.

His figures of 6/68 in the second innings, combined with four wickets in the first, gave him remarkable match figures of 10/145. Off-spinner Saransh Jain also contributed with two wickets as Sri Lanka A were bowled out for 209.

India A Complete Comfortable Chase

Set a target of just 33 runs, India A made light work of the chase.

Openers B Sai Sudharsan and Aman Mokhade remained unbeaten as they knocked off the required runs in only 6.2 overs. Sudharsan finished on 25 not out, while Mokhade added an unbeaten 11 to seal a comprehensive 10-wicket victory.

The triumph completed a successful tour for India A, who added the unofficial Test series to the 50-over tri-series title, finishing their campaign on a high with another commanding performance.