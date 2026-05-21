The targeted shooting occurred at the private residence of Cricket Canada president Arvinder Khosa in the Newton neighborhood of Surrey.
Gunshots Fired At Cricket Canada President's House Amid Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Link Reports
Gunshots were fired at the Surrey home of Cricket Canada president Arvinder Khosa amid extortion threats and alleged links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
- New Cricket Canada president's home targeted by gunfire.
- Arvinder Khosa received extortion threats after election victory.
- Shooting follows allegations of organized crime influence.
- Cricket Canada faces ICC probe for corruption and match-fixing.
Unidentified assailants opened fire at the private residence of the newly elected Cricket Canada president Arvinder Khosa in Surrey early Wednesday morning. The targeted shooting occurred just days after a court-ordered leadership vote placed him in charge of the administration, generating significant concerns regarding safety and the internal integrity of the sport domestically.
Surrey Residence Targeted
The dynamic incident took place at approximately forty minutes past four in the morning within the Newton neighbourhood whilst the property was fully occupied. Local law enforcement authorities arrived swiftly at the scene to initiate emergency security procedures and evaluate the immediate property damage.
“An individual associated to the residence that was shot this morning has received extortion related threats,” a Surrey Police media relations officer confirmed to CBC’s Fifth Estate via email.
Bullet Destruction Detailed
The exterior structure of the property sustained considerable damage from the rapid discharge of firearms during the early morning assault. Investigative teams have spent hours documenting the ballistic impact points across the main entryways of the suburban home.
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According to reporting published by the CBC, at least five bullet holes could be seen in the door, windows and exterior of Khosa's home. Fortunately, no domestic injuries or physical casualties were reported by emergency responders following the attack.
Organised Crime Connections
The violent confrontation develops amid historical public reporting connecting the domestic cricket administration to the activities of regional criminal operations. Intelligence briefings suggest that external pressure networks have frequently been deployed to influence key sporting appointments.
An earlier investigative documentary broadcast by the Fifth Estate revealed that Khosa was connected to local players, who are allegedly part of the Bishnoi gang and also threatened a national team player in 2025.
Broader Institutional Corruption
The current administration is simultaneously navigating serious accusations from the International Cricket Council regarding match manipulation and illicit fiscal management. The global governing body has recently initiated punitive measures, halting all standard development funding allocation pipelines to the country.
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Former head coach Khurram Chohan was implicated in an ongoing inquiry after a recorded phone call emerged online. During the call, he alleged that a few board members forced him to select national team players and that there were attempts to fix games.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Where did the shooting incident involving the Cricket Canada president take place?
Was anyone injured during the shooting at Arvinder Khosa's home?
No domestic injuries or physical casualties were reported by emergency responders following the attack on Arvinder Khosa's home.
What kind of threats has Arvinder Khosa reportedly received?
An individual associated with the residence that was shot has received extortion-related threats, according to a Surrey Police media relations officer.
How much damage was done to Arvinder Khosa's property?
The exterior of the property sustained considerable damage, with at least five bullet holes observed in the door, windows, and exterior of the home.