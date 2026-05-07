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HomeSportsCricketGujarat Titans To Wear Lavender Jersey vs SRH In IPL 2026 - Here's Why

Gujarat Titans To Wear Lavender Jersey vs SRH In IPL 2026 - Here's Why

Still firmly in the race for a playoff berth, the Gujarat-based side will aim for a vital victory in the closing phase of their home campaign.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 07 May 2026 06:11 PM (IST)

Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to uphold their tradition of championing cancer awareness by sporting a special lavender jersey during their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 home match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

In a powerful gesture that transcends the boundaries of the cricket field, Gujarat Titans will once again swap their signature blue for lavender during their home fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 12, 2026, at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

A Tradition of Solidarity

This marks the fourth consecutive year that the franchise has dedicated a match to the fight against cancer. Since their debut in 2022, the Titans have used their platform to spark vital conversations around health and wellness.

Also on ABP Live | WATCH: Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Smoking In Flight? Viral Video Reignites IPL Vaping Controversy

Lavender is the universal color representing solidarity with those affected by all types of cancer. The initiative aims to emphasize the life-saving importance of early detection, regular screenings, and adopting healthier lifestyles to mitigate cancer risks.

Message from Leadership

Captain Shubman Gill and the franchise management have reiterated their commitment to the cause, stating that the match serves as a tribute to the resilience of cancer survivors and fighters.

"As athletes, we recognize the platform we have to influence change. Wearing these lavender jerseys is our way of showing solidarity with cancer warriors and honoring their resilience," Gill remarked regarding the initiative.

To amplify the message, the franchise often integrates fans into the cause. In previous seasons, thousands of lavender flags and special edition jerseys were distributed at the stadium to turn the stands into a sea of lavender, symbolizing a collective stand against the disease.

The match is not just significant for its social impact but also for the Titans' IPL 2026 campaign. Currently battling for a top-four spot, the Gujarat-based team will look to secure a crucial win in their final home stretch of the league stage.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Published at : 07 May 2026 06:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL GT Vs SRH Gujarat Titans Lavender Jersey Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
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