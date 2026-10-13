Gujarat Titans Star Hospitalised, Posts Photo From Bed As Extended Layoff Looms

England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler has undergone surgery after suffering a left hamstring injury during the team's ODI series against Sri Lanka last month. The experienced cricketer has vowed to return stronger, expressing renewed determination as he begins his recovery.

The 36-year-old sustained the injury during England's defeat in the second ODI at Headingley on September 24. He initially retired hurt while batting but briefly returned to the crease before his discomfort forced him to stop.

Buttler had already been ruled out of England's upcoming tri-series in Pakistan, with the squad scheduled to depart later this week. His participation in England's white-ball tour of Australia in November is also in doubt. The squad for that series is expected to be announced on Tuesday morning.

Buttler Shares Hospital Photo After Surgery

Jos Buttler confirmed the surgery through an Instagram post on Monday, sharing a photograph of himself giving a thumbs-up from his hospital bed. His left leg was secured in a brace as he began the recovery process.

"Successful [sic] surgery and on the road to recovery," Buttler wrote in his post. He also added that he was "feeling more motivated than ever!"

Get well soon, Jos Buttler 🤍 https://t.co/RypilnbVlp — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 12, 2026

The England star will now focus on rehabilitation, although the timeline for his return remains uncertain.

Injury Interrupts Buttler's Impressive Comeback

The injury has interrupted a strong run of form for England's former white-ball captain, who has won two World Cups with the national side.

Buttler endured a difficult campaign at the T20 World Cup in India earlier this year, scoring just 87 runs as England progressed to the semi-finals. However, he responded with a significant improvement, accumulating 466 runs across his next nine white-ball international appearances.

His resurgence included an explosive innings of 69 off 49 deliveries, featuring five sixes, during the second ODI against Sri Lanka - the match in which he suffered the hamstring injury.

ECB Extends Contracts Of Buttler And Adil Rashid

Despite the injury setback, Buttler received a boost on Monday when the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) awarded him a one-year contract extension. Fellow white-ball veteran Adil Rashid also received an extension.

The new deal means Buttler's current contract is set to expire before the start of next year's 50-over World Cup in South Africa. For now, his immediate priority will be recovering from surgery and returning to full fitness, with his availability for England's upcoming assignments dependent on his rehabilitation progress.