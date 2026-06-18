Graeme Smith Crowns Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 'Best T20 Batting Prospect Since 2007'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Graeme Smith hails 15-year-old as ultimate T20 talent.

Prodigy secures national call-up after stellar domestic seasons.

Achieved fastest century and consistent power-hitting success domestically.

Smith praised selectors for fast-tracking young talent.

The legendary opening batsman Graeme Smith believes the fifteen-year-old prodigy possesses unparalleled power-hitting capabilities, making him the most exciting batting talent the global game has seen since the format emerged in 2007. The high-profile validation arrives as the fifteen-year-old batting star secures his maiden call-up to the senior national team setup.

The Ultimate T20 Talent

The assessment deliberately places the rising young star ahead of India's most celebrated modern international champions who dominated world cricket layouts across multiple global tournaments for over a decade.

Vaibhav earned this massive praise following two incredible domestic seasons with Rajasthan Royals, where the left-handed batsman famously smashed the fastest century recorded by any Indian player in tournament history.

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The teenage icon sustained this exceptional form during the 2026 domestic campaign, scoring seven hundred and seventy-six runs at an average of forty-four alongside a completely destructive strike rate overall.

The South African legend explicitly emphasized that traditional batting approaches from established stars no longer dictate the absolute pinnacle of short-form cricket layouts in the modern global cricket landscape today.

By placing the teenage prodigy above the legendary veteran duo, Smith highlighted a massive tactical evolution where fearless scoring ability matters far more than past historical records or international reputations.

Praise From South African Legend

According to an official interview published by Wisden, the prominent South African legend admitted that cricket enthusiasts frequently remain highly skeptical about young domestic players performing outside their home conditions.

The legendary captain Graeme Smith was quoted as saying by Wisden: "But I’ve not seen a guy who is that consistent in power hitting against some of the best in the world."

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"There have been some unbelievable prospects in different formats of the game over the years, but I can’t remember a better batting prospect since T20 took off around 2007." Smith Added

The elite Proteas veteran highly commended the national selectors for looking past established names and fast-tracking the young prospect directly into the senior team for upcoming European bilateral series now.

"They’re giving their young talent the best chance to get as many games as possible before the next World Cup," Smith officially concluded when speaking directly to Wisden.