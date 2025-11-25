Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketGood News For Team India! Hardik Pandya Could Return To Action On This Date

Good News For Team India! Hardik Pandya Could Return To Action On This Date

This update comes as a major boost for Team India ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, set to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February-March.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 04:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

There is positive news surrounding Hardik Pandya's comeback. The Baroda team's head coach has confirmed that the star all-rounder is expected to feature in most of the group-stage matches of 2025-2026 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Hardik had suffered an injury during Asia Cup 2025, which ruled him out of the final against Pakistan.

The injury occurred in the last Super Four match against Sri Lanka, where Hardik sustained a quadriceps issue that forced him to miss the title clash against Pakistan. Since then, he has been away from competitive cricket.

When will Hardik Pandya return?

Reports suggest that Baroda head coach Mukund Parmar has officially stated that Hardik will be available for the majority of the team’s group matches in this year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The team is led by his brother, Krunal Pandya.

The tournament begins on November 26, with Baroda opening their campaign against Bengal. Their second match is scheduled for Friday against Puducherry. Hardik is expected to return either in the opening match or, more likely, in the second fixture.

This update comes as a major boost for Team India ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, set to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February-March. The complete tournament schedule will be officially released today at 6:30 PM.

Hardik Pandya’s Cricket Journey

Hardik has represented India across all three formats. In 11 Test matches, he has accumulated 532 runs and picked up 17 wickets. In white-ball cricket, he has scored 1904 runs in 94 ODIs and 1860 runs in 120 T20Is, along with 98 wickets across the two formats combined.

At the IPL level, Hardik will once again lead Mumbai Indians in the 2026 season, having captained them in the previous edition as well. Notably, he guided Gujarat Titans to an IPL title during his stint with them. In his IPL career so far, he has played 152 matches, scoring 2749 runs and taking 78 wickets.

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 04:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Hardik Pandya Hardik Pandya Injury Update Hardik Pandya Comeback Hardik Pandya Heath Update
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Ready To Fight Language War If Centre Forces Hindi': Udhayanidhi Stalin At Southern Rising Summit 2025 
'Ready To Fight Language War If Centre Forces Hindi': Udhayanidhi Stalin At Southern Rising Summit 2025 
India
Court Slams Christian Officer For Refusing Gurdwara Entry, Calls Him ‘Unfit For Army’
Court Slams Christian Officer For Refusing Gurdwara Entry, Calls Him ‘Unfit For Army’
India
PM Modi Performs ‘Dhwaj Arohan’ At Ram Mandir To Celebrate Temple’s Completion
PM Modi Performs ‘Dhwaj Arohan’ At Ram Mandir To Celebrate Temple’s Completion
Celebrities
Palash Muchhal Hospitalised; Sister Palak Rushes To Mumbai Hospital Amid Wedding Delay Buzz
Palash Muchhal Hospitalised; Sister Palak Rushes To Mumbai Hospital Amid Wedding Delay Buzz
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya Celebration: Devotees Sing Bhajans as PM Modi’s Convoy Reaches Ram Mandir
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Cultural performances across Ayodhya arranged to welcome PM Modi
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Historic Ceremony marks the End of Decades-Long Ram Mandir Struggle
Breaking: Spiritual Significance of Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting Explained by Jagatguru
Breaking: CM Yogi Receives PM Modi in Ayodhya Ahead of Historic Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget