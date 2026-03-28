Good News Before IPL 2026: Bangladesh Agrees, Fans Set For A Treat

In a major relief for cricket fans in Bangladesh, the national government and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have officially lifted the broadcasting restrictions on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. This decision comes after a period of uncertainty where the league faced a potential blackout in the country due to overlapping international commitments.

The resolution was reached on March 27, 2026, following a high-level meeting between BCB and BCCI.

The Conflict: IPL vs. National Duty

Initially, Bangladesh had imposed a broadcast "blackout" on the IPL to prioritize the domestic coverage of their home international season. The primary point of contention was a scheduled bilateral series between Bangladesh and India, which was originally set to clash with the final weeks of the IPL in May.

"Making Room" for Cricket

To ensure both the IPL and the bilateral series receive maximum viewership, BCB has successfully renegotiated the window for the India tour of Bangladesh.

New Schedule: The India vs Bangladeshg bilateral series has been pushed to June 2026, immediately following the conclusion of IPL.

By clearing the calendar, Bangladesh government has granted permission for local sports networks - including T Sports and GTV - to resume live telecasts of Indian Premier League (IPL) starting from the opening match.

Impact on Players and Fans

The lifting of the ban is particularly significant for Bangladeshi stars like Mustafizur Rahman and Towhid Hridoy, who are featuring in the 2026 edition.

Player Participation: With the series moved to June, Bangladeshi players are now eligible to play the full duration of the IPL without needing to return home early for national duty.

Fan Access: Millions of fans in Bangladesh can now legally stream the matches via the Toffee app and watch the live broadcast on national sports channels.

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