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HomeSportsCricketGood News Before IPL 2026: Bangladesh Agrees, Fans Set For A Treat

Good News Before IPL 2026: Bangladesh Agrees, Fans Set For A Treat

Bangladesh had initially imposed a broadcast "blackout" on the IPL to prioritize the domestic coverage of their home international season.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 03:05 PM (IST)

In a major relief for cricket fans in Bangladesh, the national government and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have officially lifted the broadcasting restrictions on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. This decision comes after a period of uncertainty where the league faced a potential blackout in the country due to overlapping international commitments.

The resolution was reached on March 27, 2026, following a high-level meeting between BCB and BCCI.

The Conflict: IPL vs. National Duty

Initially, Bangladesh had imposed a broadcast "blackout" on the IPL to prioritize the domestic coverage of their home international season. The primary point of contention was a scheduled bilateral series between Bangladesh and India, which was originally set to clash with the final weeks of the IPL in May.

"Making Room" for Cricket

To ensure both the IPL and the bilateral series receive maximum viewership, BCB has successfully renegotiated the window for the India tour of Bangladesh.

New Schedule: The India vs Bangladeshg bilateral series has been pushed to June 2026, immediately following the conclusion of IPL.

By clearing the calendar, Bangladesh government has granted permission for local sports networks - including T Sports and GTV - to resume live telecasts of Indian Premier League (IPL) starting from the opening match.

Impact on Players and Fans

The lifting of the ban is particularly significant for Bangladeshi stars like Mustafizur Rahman and Towhid Hridoy, who are featuring in the 2026 edition.

Player Participation: With the series moved to June, Bangladeshi players are now eligible to play the full duration of the IPL without needing to return home early for national duty.

Fan Access: Millions of fans in Bangladesh can now legally stream the matches via the Toffee app and watch the live broadcast on national sports channels.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Are there any broadcasting restrictions on the IPL in Bangladesh for 2026?

No, the broadcasting restrictions on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 have been officially lifted by the Bangladesh government and the BCB.

Why was there a potential blackout of the IPL in Bangladesh?

Initially, Bangladesh imposed a broadcast blackout to prioritize domestic coverage of their home international season, which clashed with the IPL.

When has the India vs Bangladesh bilateral series been rescheduled to?

The India vs Bangladesh bilateral series has been pushed to June 2026, immediately following the conclusion of the IPL.

Can Bangladeshi players play the full IPL season?

Yes, with the series moved to June, Bangladeshi players can now play the full duration of the IPL without returning early for national duty.

How can fans in Bangladesh watch the IPL?

Fans in Bangladesh can legally stream matches via the Toffee app and watch live broadcasts on national sports channels like T Sports and GTV.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 28 Mar 2026 03:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Cricket IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE RCB VS SRH
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