Global List Of Most Followed Cricketers On X Featuring Virat Kohli

Since the rise of social media, cricket has moved beyond the pitch and into the digital palm of every fan. As of March 2026, the hierarchy of cricketers on X (formerly Twitter) reflects a mix of current icons and timeless legends, dominated largely by the immense demographic weight of the Indian subcontinent.

At the absolute summit is Virat Kohli. With 66.2 million followers, Kohli isn't just a cricket star; he is a global sporting phenomenon. His following on X now places him ahead of legendary athletes from other sports, such as Neymar Jr. and LeBron James. Kohli’s digital footprint is a result of his decade-long dominance across all formats and his status as a fitness and lifestyle icon.

Following him is the "God of Cricket," Sachin Tendulkar. Even years after his retirement, Tendulkar maintains a massive lead over active players with 39.1 million followers. This highlights his enduring legacy and the respect he commands across generations of fans globally.

Most followed cricketers on X (formerly Twitter):

Virat Kohli (@imVkohli): 66.2 Million

Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt): 40.2 Million

Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag): 23.8 Million

Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45): 23.5 Million

Suresh Raina (@ImRaina): 21.6 Million

Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir): 12.7 Million

Harbhajan Singh (@harbhajan_singh): 11.7 Million

Ravichandran Ashwin (@ashwinravi99): 11.3 Million

AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17): 9.3 Million

KL Rahul (@klrahul): 8.7 Million

MS Dhoni (@msdhoni): 8.6 Million

Babar Azam (@babarazam258): 8.2 Million

Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial): 8.1 Million

The list continues with names like Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma, both hovering around the 23 million mark. Sehwag, in particular, has carved out a unique niche on X through his witty, often humorous commentary on current affairs and cricket, which keeps him relevant long after his playing days. Rohit Sharma, as the leader of the Indian side during several major ICC trophies, has seen a steady surge in his digital fanbase.

Interestingly, the list features non-active players like Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni. While Dhoni is notoriously inactive on social media, his 8.6 million followers remain loyal, waiting for his rare updates.

Internationally, the most followed non-Indian cricketers include South Africa’s AB de Villiers and Pakistan’s Babar Azam. De Villiers remains a global darling due to his "360-degree" batting style, while Babar Azam’s rise to the top of the ICC rankings has translated into a massive following of 8.2 million.