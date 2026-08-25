‘Gen-Z’ Style Protest Reaches Cricket: Players Make Big Demand

A unique protest unfolded at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium on Sunday, with around 250 young cricketers and their parents gathering instead of players taking to the field. Their central demand was for Uttar Pradesh to have three Ranji Trophy teams rather than one.

Uttar Pradesh is among India’s most populous states and has a large pool of aspiring cricketers. The protesters believe that a single Ranji team does not offer enough opportunities to accommodate the state’s vast talent pool.

The gathering included players from the Purvanchal and Central Uttar Pradesh regions and was organised under the banners of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Players Association and the Cricket Association of Purvanchal. The groups are seeking the creation of three separate cricket associations within the state, with each association having its own Ranji Trophy team.

Why are players demanding three Ranji teams?

Association state president Arvind Singh argued that Uttar Pradesh’s population of around 25 crore makes a case for multiple Ranji teams.

According to him, the proposal to divide the state’s cricket structure and create more than one Ranji side has been discussed in the past as well. Supporters of the move believe that a regional setup could give more young players a realistic route into senior domestic cricket.

UP T20 League also under scrutiny

The players’ concerns extend beyond the Ranji Trophy. Protesters have also questioned the representation of different regions in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh T20 League.

The association claims that out of around 150 players involved in the competition, only 16 come from Purvanchal and Central UP. It further claims that 89 players are from nine districts in Western UP, while eight players from Delhi have also been included.

The protesters argue that a more decentralised domestic cricket structure would allow players from different parts of the state to get greater exposure and opportunities.

Bigger protest planned for September

The Ekana Stadium gathering could be the start of a larger campaign. The association has announced plans for another, bigger protest in September and has urged young cricketers from across Uttar Pradesh to join the movement.

For these players, the issue goes beyond simply increasing the number of Ranji Trophy teams. They believe more regional representation could open doors for talented cricketers who currently struggle to break through because of limited opportunities.

The next few weeks could therefore be crucial in determining whether their demand for three Ranji teams gains traction.