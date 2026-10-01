Gautam Gambhir Unhappy Despite India's 400+ Run Chase, Says This

Team India scripted history in the second ODI against the West Indies, pulling off a remarkable chase after being set a target of 406 runs. The visitors produced a huge total, but India responded in emphatic fashion to complete the chase with eight wickets in hand.

The match in Guwahati turned into a run-fest, with 811 runs scored across the two innings. While the high-scoring contest provided plenty of entertainment for fans, India's head coach Gautam Gambhir felt the conditions did not offer enough assistance to the bowlers.

What Did Gautam Gambhir Say After Match?

The second ODI was played in Guwahati, where the pitch heavily favoured the batters throughout the contest. West Indies reached 405 runs after centuries from John Campbell, Shai Hope and Amir Jangoo.

India then produced a stunning response. Rohit Sharma scored 101, while Shubman Gill smashed an unbeaten 223 as India reached the target in just 43.3 overs with eight wickets remaining. It was India's first successful ODI chase of a target above 400.

Speaking after the match, Gambhir highlighted the lack of balance between bat and ball. He acknowledged that the game was entertaining for the spectators but felt the bowlers deserved greater assistance.

“This wasn't cricket; it was just batting. I want to see more competition between bat and ball. It was great for the fans and broadcasters, but one has to consider the bowling aspect. They need some support,” Gambhir said.

Gambhir Praises Rohit Sharma And Shubman Gill

Despite his concerns over the conditions, Gambhir was full of praise for Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill following India's record chase.

The head coach took to X to celebrate the performances of the two batters, describing their approach as fearless and calling India's victory something to be proud of.

“Witnessed Shubman Gill's historic double century. Rohit Sharma scored a magnificent century. They played fearless cricket. This is a victory to be proud of,” Gambhir wrote.

When Is India's Next Match?

India have already sealed the three-match ODI series 2-0 after winning the first two games. The final match will be played against the West Indies in New Chandigarh on October 3.

India will now look to complete a 3-0 series sweep in the final ODI.