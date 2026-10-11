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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Gautam Gambhir Seeks Lord Shiva’s Blessings At Ujjain's Mahakal Temple Ahead Of 3rd T20I

WATCH: Gautam Gambhir Seeks Lord Shiva’s Blessings At Ujjain's Mahakal Temple Ahead Of 3rd T20I

Gautam Gambhir and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak visited Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple ahead of India’s third T20I against West Indies in Indore.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 11 Oct 2026 02:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India head coach Gautam Gambhir visited Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple.
  • Gambhir sought blessings for country and team's well-being.
  • This visit followed India's T20I loss, series level.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir visited Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple on Sunday ahead of the third T20I against West Indies in Indore. Accompanied by batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, Gambhir offered prayers at the revered shrine and sought blessings for the country and the Indian team.

Gautam Gambhir Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple

Gambhir visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh before India’s third T20I against West Indies at Holkar Stadium in Indore. The visit came as the five-match series continued, with both teams looking to gain an advantage in the contest.

Speaking about the visit, Gambhir expressed gratitude for the opportunity to seek blessings at the shrine. He also prayed for the well-being of the country and the continued success of the Indian team.

WATCH: Gautam Gambhir At Ujjain's Mahakal Temple

“Baba has blessed me again and called me for darshan, for which I am truly grateful. May his blessings remain upon us all and the entire nation, and may our country and the Indian team continue to do well,” Gambhir said.

Why Is Mahakaleshwar Temple Significant?

The Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is among Madhya Pradesh’s most prominent religious sites and attracts devotees throughout the year.

The temple is particularly known for its Bhasma Aarti, a ritual performed in the early hours of the morning. Devotees from across India visit the shrine to offer prayers and seek blessings.

Gambhir’s visit came after India lost the second T20I against West Indies in Ranchi. The visitors chased down a target of 250 with six wickets in hand, levelling the series.

India will now turn their attention to the third match in Indore as they look to respond to the defeat and regain the lead in the series.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple recently?

India head coach Gautam Gambhir visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple. He was accompanied by batting coach Sitanshu Kotak.

When did Gautam Gambhir visit the Mahakaleshwar Temple?

Gautam Gambhir visited the temple on Sunday, ahead of the third T20I match against West Indies in Indore.

Why did Gautam Gambhir visit the Mahakaleshwar Temple?

He visited to offer prayers and seek blessings for the country and the Indian team's continued success. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity.

What is the significance of the Mahakaleshwar Temple?

The Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is a prominent religious site known for its Bhasma Aarti.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Oct 2026 02:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir India Vs West Indies Sitanshu Kotak IND Vs WI 3rd T20I Mahakaleshwar Temple
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