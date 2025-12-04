Gautam Gambhir's Tenure As India Coach: How Successful Has He Been?

Gautam Gambhir's coaching stint with the Indian cricket team can be evaluated separately across formats, as his performance in white-ball cricket has been far stronger than his results in red-ball cricket.

After a successful spell with Kolkata Knight Riders- where he led the franchise to the IPL 2024 title - Gambhir took over as India’s head coach and has been working toward building a consistent, winning unit.

Gautam Gambhir's Record as India's ODI Coach

Gambhir's ODI journey began on a shaky note. India were beaten 2-0 by Sri Lanka at home, with one game ending in a tie. However, the team bounced back impressively, winning eight matches in a row, including clinching the Champions Trophy 2025 title.

ODI Record

Matches: 16

Won: 10

Lost: 5

Tied: 1

Win %: 62.50

Gautam Gambhir's Record as India's T20I Coach

Gautam Gambhir's T20I tenure started with a clean sweep in Sri Lanka - the first series after the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the format. Since then, India have maintained exceptional consistency, losing only two of their next 19 matches.

T20I Record

Matches: 22

Won: 20

Lost: 2

Win %: 90.90

Gautam Gambhir's Record as India's Test Coach

Red-ball cricket remains Gambhir’s toughest challenge. India suffered a 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand at home and then lost all three matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. A 2-2 draw against England offered some relief, followed by a home series win over the West Indies. However, another major setback came with a 0-2 defeat to South Africa on Indian soil.

Test Record

Matches: 19

Won: 7

Lost: 10

Drawn: 2

Win %: 36.84

Gautam Gambhir's Coaching Record in IPL

Gambhir has coached only a single IPL season as head coach - and made it count. He guided KKR to the 2024 IPL title, losing just three games all season. Before that, he spent two years (2022 and 2023) as a mentor for the Lucknow Super Giants.

IPL Head Coach Record

Matches: 16

Won: 11

Lost: 3

No Result: 2

Win %: 68.75