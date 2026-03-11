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HomeSportsCricketWatch: Gautam Gambhir Slams Kirti Azad's Remarks On T20 World Cup Celebrations: 'Don't Degrade Your...' 

Watch: Gautam Gambhir Slams Kirti Azad's Remarks On T20 World Cup Celebrations: 'Don't Degrade Your...' 

Following India's World Cup win, captain Suryakumar Yadav, coach Gautam Gambhir, and ICC Chairman Jay Shah visited a nearby Hanuman temple to offer prayers with the trophy.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 11:46 AM (IST)

Team India's head coach Gautam Gambhir has issued a stinging rebuttal to former cricketer and TMC MP Kirti Azad, who criticized the team management for taking T20 World Cup trophy to a Hindu temple in Ahmedabad following their win.

Gambhir, known for his no-nonsense approach, accused Azad of undermining the hard work of the players and trying to "dilute" a historic national achievement.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, March 11, Gambhir didn't hold back, suggesting that such comments are beneath the stature of a former World Cup winner.

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Gambhir said: "I think it’s not even worth answering that question. If you give such a statement, you are literally degrading your own players and your own team, which should not be done."

"It’s a big moment for the entire country. There is no point picking up certain statements because they will only dilute your achievement. It’s not fair to the boys who have gone through so much pressure."

The Controversy: What Kirti Azad Said

Following India's 96-run victory over New Zealand, Captain Suryakumar Yadav, coach Gautam Gambhir, and ICC Chairman Jay Shah visited a nearby Hanuman temple to offer prayers with the trophy.

Kirti Azad took to social media to voice his displeasure, questioning why the trophy wasn't taken to other places of worship:

"Why NOT a Mosque? Why NOT a Church? Why NOT a Gurudwara? The Trophy Belongs to 1.4 BILLION Indians of EVERY Faith - NOT ONE RELIGION'S VICTORY LAP!" Azad further invoked the 1983 World Cup team, stating that the current squad represents the entire nation and not just a specific "family" or faith.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Gautam Gambhir criticize Kirti Azad?

Gautam Gambhir criticized Kirti Azad for questioning the decision to take the T20 World Cup trophy to a Hindu temple, stating it undermines the players' hard work and dilutes a national achievement.

What was Kirti Azad's concern about the trophy visit?

Kirti Azad questioned why the trophy was not taken to other places of worship like mosques, churches, or gurdwaras, asserting the trophy belongs to all Indians of every faith.

What was the context of Kirti Azad's statement?

Kirti Azad made his statement after Team India's T20 World Cup victory, when the trophy was taken to a Hanuman temple by the team management.

How did Gambhir view Azad's comments?

Gambhir felt Azad's comments were beneath a former World Cup winner and degraded the players and the team's historic achievement.

Published at : 11 Mar 2026 11:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir Kirti Azad Gautam Gambhir Interview T20 World Cup Celebrations Gautam Gambhir Podcast
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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