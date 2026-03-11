Team India's head coach Gautam Gambhir has issued a stinging rebuttal to former cricketer and TMC MP Kirti Azad, who criticized the team management for taking T20 World Cup trophy to a Hindu temple in Ahmedabad following their win.

Gambhir, known for his no-nonsense approach, accused Azad of undermining the hard work of the players and trying to "dilute" a historic national achievement.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, March 11, Gambhir didn't hold back, suggesting that such comments are beneath the stature of a former World Cup winner.

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🚨GAUTAM GAMBHIR ON KIRTI AZAD STATEMENT.🚨



- He slammed Azad’s remarks, saying such comments “degrade the players and the team” & are not worth responding to🤯



He added that statements like these only dilute the achievement of India’s WC-winning teampic.twitter.com/p5Cn8bi5Js — Sam (@Cricsam01) March 11, 2026

Gambhir said: "I think it’s not even worth answering that question. If you give such a statement, you are literally degrading your own players and your own team, which should not be done."

"It’s a big moment for the entire country. There is no point picking up certain statements because they will only dilute your achievement. It’s not fair to the boys who have gone through so much pressure."

The Controversy: What Kirti Azad Said

Following India's 96-run victory over New Zealand, Captain Suryakumar Yadav, coach Gautam Gambhir, and ICC Chairman Jay Shah visited a nearby Hanuman temple to offer prayers with the trophy.

Kirti Azad took to social media to voice his displeasure, questioning why the trophy wasn't taken to other places of worship:

"Why NOT a Mosque? Why NOT a Church? Why NOT a Gurudwara? The Trophy Belongs to 1.4 BILLION Indians of EVERY Faith - NOT ONE RELIGION'S VICTORY LAP!" Azad further invoked the 1983 World Cup team, stating that the current squad represents the entire nation and not just a specific "family" or faith.