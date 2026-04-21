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HomeSportsCricketGautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill Not Happy With BCCI - Reason Revealed

Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill Not Happy With BCCI - Reason Revealed

IPL 2026 final set to be followed almost immediately by a one-off Test against Afghanistan, and a white-ball tour of England soon after.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 03:44 PM (IST)

Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir and Test captain Shubman Gill have reportedly voiced their displeasure regarding BCCI's scheduling of the upcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan. The match is set to begin just six days after the conclusion of 2026 IPL final on May 31, leaving the national team with an incredibly narrow window to transition between formats.

IPL 2026 Final is set for May 31, while the one-off Test between India and Afghanistan is scheduled to start on June 6.

Core/regular Test players like Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja are likely to be rested, paving the way for the likes of Gurnoor Brar, Manav Suthar, Auqib Nabi and Devdutt Padikkal - along with a few other in-form domestic performers - to feature in the one-off Test.

The Fatigue Factor

According to a report by the Times of India, both Gambhir and Gill are concerned about the physical toll on multi-format players.

With the IPL final followed immediately by one-off Afghanistan Test, and a white-ball tour of England looming shortly after, the team management is wary of player burnout.

Key regulars, including Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja, face a grueling schedule where they must switch from T20s to Test cricket and then to ODIs - all within a single month.

"There is not much gap between the IPL final and the Afghanistan Test, so the selectors and management will be wary of not burning out the players, as there are three ODIs, then the white-ball series in England.

"There are no WTC points in the Afghanistan Test, and the stakeholders need to carefully manage the workload because some of the players would be on the road for close to two months and have a lot of cricket in the remainder of the year. ODIs and WTC are the priority right now, and you want your best players to be fit, fresh, and available for the four Tests-two vs Sri Lanka and two vs New Zealand-and the many ODIs. Why even risk a Bumrah for this Test?" paper TOI quoted a source as saying.

"And there is little turnaround time between the Test and ODI series. So you will again be in the situation where a Test and ODI regular, say like Gill, Bumrah, KL Rahul, and even Ravindra Jadeja, would switch formats from T20 to Test to ODIs in less than a month's time. The captain and coach have been very vocal about such scheduling in the past and could have the final say," the report added.

Potential Squad Changes

Given the lack of World Test Championship (WTC) points at stake for this fixture, the BCCI selectors are considering a "safety-first" approach. To protect core/regular players, the management may opt to field a secondary squad or introduce several "reserve" players to the starting XI.

New Prospects: Emerging talents such as Gurnoor Brar and Devdutt Padikkal are reportedly being monitored as potential inclusions.

Strategic Rotation: The final decision will likely depend on consultations between the coaching staff and the medical team to ensure workload management is prioritized ahead of the high-stakes England series.

The Bottom Line

While BCCI aims to honor international commitments, the vocal opposition from Gambhir and Gill highlights a growing tension between lucrative domestic leagues and the welfare of international stars. With no WTC rankings on the line, the Afghanistan Test may serve as a platform for India's bench strength rather than a full-strength clinical outing.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill concerned about the upcoming Afghanistan Test schedule?

They are concerned about player burnout due to the tight turnaround between the IPL final, the Afghanistan Test, and upcoming tours. Key players face a rapid transition between T20, Test, and ODI formats.

What is the main concern regarding player fatigue?

Multi-format players face the risk of burnout as they must switch from T20s to Test cricket and then to ODIs within a short period, all while managing a demanding schedule for the remainder of the year.

Will India field their regular Test squad against Afghanistan?

It's possible they might field a secondary squad or include reserve players. This is because the Afghanistan Test has no WTC points, and the selectors want to protect their core players.

Are there any potential new players being considered for the Afghanistan Test?

Yes, emerging talents like Gurnoor Brar and Devdutt Padikkal are reportedly being monitored for potential inclusion in the squad.

What is the BCCI's priority given the current scheduling concerns?

The BCCI's priority is to ensure the availability and fitness of key players for more important series, especially ODIs and upcoming World Test Championship matches. Player workload management is a key consideration.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 21 Apr 2026 03:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir India Vs Afghanistan BCCI Shubman Gill IND VS AFG
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