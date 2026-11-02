Gautam Gambhir's One-Day Salary On India's New Zealand Tour Is Truly Jaw-Dropping

Gautam Gambhir took charge as the head coach of Indian men's cricket team in 2024. He is currently travelling with the team for a 40-day tour of New Zealand, which began on October 22 and is scheduled to conclude on December 1. Apart from his fixed annual remuneration, Gambhir is also entitled to several additional benefits and allowances during overseas assignments.

As India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir reportedly receives an annual salary of ₹14 crore from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). His overseas tours also come with a daily allowance, along with premium travel and accommodation facilities.

Daily allowance adds to Gambhir's earnings

Gautam Gambhir reportedly receives a daily allowance of $250 (approximately ₹23,700) while travelling overseas with the Indian team. Considering the 40-day duration of India's New Zealand tour, his total allowance could exceed ₹9 lakh.

This amount is separate from his annual salary and other facilities provided by BCCI. The board reportedly arranges five-star hotel accommodation and business-class air travel for the head coach during overseas tours. These arrangements ensure that major travel and stay-related expenses are covered.

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Gambhir's annual salary stands at ₹14 crore

According to media reports, Gautam Gambhir earns ₹14 crore annually as India's head coach, which works out to more than ₹1 crore per month. His reported remuneration is higher than that of his predecessor, Rahul Dravid, who was reportedly paid ₹12 crore annually.

During Gambhir's tenure, India have added two major ICC trophies to their collection, winning the Champions Trophy in 2025 and the T20 World Cup in 2026.

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