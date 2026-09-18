Gautam Gambhir’s Clear Message To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After Entire Series On Bench

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Coach Gambhir explained Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's non-selection against Afghanistan.

Established players' current strong performances mean Vaibhav must wait.

Gambhir promised Vaibhav will receive a longer run when opportunity arises.

All players, regardless of age, must patiently await their chance.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did not feature in any of India’s three T20Is against Afghanistan, but head coach Gautam Gambhir has made it clear that the 15-year-old’s opportunity will come.

With India completing a 3-0 series sweep in Delhi, Gambhir explained why Vaibhav was left waiting despite his growing reputation and impressive start to international cricket. The coach also stressed that age does not change the basic rule of selection: every player has to wait for an opportunity.

Gambhir Explains Why Vaibhav Had To Wait

Speaking after the third T20I, Gambhir revealed that he had already spoken to Vaibhav about his position within the team and told him that he would have to be patient.

“From Vaibhav’s point of view, it was a very clear conversation that he will have to wait for his opportunity,” Gambhir said.

The India coach acknowledged the teenager’s ability but pointed towards the performances of established players competing for places in the XI.

“We know the kind of talent he has and what he can do, but someone who has been performing for the last two to three years will always be ahead of someone who has just entered the team,” he added.

That situation was particularly relevant during the Afghanistan series, with Sanju Samson opening the batting in all three matches. Samson finished the series with scores of 10, 57 and 50, giving the team management a strong reason to retain him at the top of the order.

Vaibhav Has Been Promised A Longer Run

Gambhir, however, made it clear that Vaibhav’s current wait should not be interpreted as a lack of confidence in his ability.

The coach said that once the young batter gets his opportunity, he will be given sufficient time to establish himself rather than being judged after one or two appearances.

“Whenever he gets his run, he will get a longer run as well,” Gambhir said.

He also explained that competition for places is an important part of Indian cricket, particularly when the squad contains several players capable of performing at the international level.

“That is what Indian cricket is all about - we want competition and talent in the dressing room but that’s how cricket goes,” Gambhir said.

‘Whether You’re 15 Or 30, You Have To Wait’

Gambhir’s strongest message was that Vaibhav’s age cannot automatically guarantee him a place in the playing XI.

“Whether you’re a 15-year-old or a 30-year-old, you have to wait for your opportunity,” he said.

Vaibhav has already made an impact during his brief T20I career. He has scored 193 runs across six matches, with a highest score of 81 and two half-centuries.

His omission from the Afghanistan series therefore attracted considerable attention, particularly because of the excitement surrounding his emergence as one of Indian cricket’s youngest players.

However, the three-match series also demonstrated the competition for the opening position. Samson took his opportunities, scoring two half-centuries, while India comfortably completed a 3-0 sweep.

For Vaibhav, the message from Gambhir is straightforward. His talent is recognised, but selection will depend on circumstances, performances and the opportunity that eventually opens up at the top of the order.