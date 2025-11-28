Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricket'Gambhir Made Ashwin Feel Insecure, Uncomfortable': Ex-India Player's Scathing Take On Head Coach

Team India's recent setbacks have intensified scrutiny over Gautam Gambhir's strategies and raised questions about the team’s consistency under his guidance.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 10:45 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gautam Gambhir has faced mounting criticism following India's shocking 2-0 Test series defeat to South Africa at home, and it seems the pressure on the head coach is far from easing.

Gambhir's tenure with the Indian cricket team has been a mix of highs and lows. On one hand, he guided India to triumphs in Asia Cup and Champions Trophy, showcasing his coaching acumen.

However, under his leadership, the team has also endured some of its toughest periods in recent memory.

India suffered their first-ever bilateral series loss in Sri Lanka in 27 years, endured a home Test series defeat for the first time in 12 years, lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after eight years, and recently experienced a second Test series whitewash in roughly a year.

These setbacks have intensified scrutiny over Gambhir's strategies and raised questions about the team’s consistency under his guidance.

Fans of cricket legends Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and R. Ashwin continue to hold Gautam Gambhir responsible for allegedly pushing them toward premature Test retirements.

The head coach had largely avoided direct criticism until now as former cricketer Manoj Tiwary has openly spoken out, blaming the coach for fast-tracking Ashwin’s exit from the longest format.

"You [Gambhir] made Ashwin insecure just by bringing Washington Sundar from outside the squad. It's a clear indication that you no longer trust Ashwin. In my opinion, it made him uncomfortable, and that's why he retired in Australia," Tiwary told the Hindustan Times while talking about Gambhir.

Rohit's retirement from Test cricket came as little surprise, given the struggles he faced in the longest format.

Virat Kohli's case, however, was different. After the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, the 36-year-old appeared ready to embark on what many expected to be his final tour of England, only to shock fans by announcing his retirement unexpectedly.

"Obviously, both Rohit and Virat wanted to play Test cricket, but unfortunately, the scenario was such they themselves said goodbye to that. Things like these never make a player feel settled in the squad," he added.

Published at : 28 Nov 2025 10:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir Ravichandran Ashwin Manoj Tiwary India Vs South Africa Ashwin IND Vs SA
