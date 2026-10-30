Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Four IPL franchises exploring Gambhir for 2028 coaching roles.

Gambhir's IPL return hinges on Indian team contract status.

His successful IPL mentorship drives current franchise interest.

Gambhir's camp held preliminary talks with Rajasthan Royals.

Gautam Gambhir could find himself back in the IPL dugout after his stint with the Indian national team, with four franchises reportedly exploring the possibility of bringing him on board. The teams are said to be considering coaching or mentorship roles for the former Kolkata Knight Riders captain ahead of the 2028 season. However, Gambhir's existing commitment to Indian cricket means any potential move remains dependent on what happens with his national team contract.

IPL Franchises Begin Exploring Gambhir's Availability

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, interest in Gambhir extends beyond his former employers, KKR and Lucknow Super Giants. Four franchises are understood to be considering an association with him, although the identities of all the interested teams have not been disclosed.

The report also claims that preliminary discussions have taken place between representatives from Gambhir's camp and Rajasthan Royals. No agreement has been announced, and the reported conversations do not necessarily indicate that a deal is close.

The possibility of Gambhir returning to franchise cricket is particularly interesting given his previous success in the IPL. His experience as a mentor, captain and strategist has made him a familiar figure in the league, with two former teams having benefited from his involvement.

India's 2027 World Cup Plans Could Determine Gambhir's Next Move

Gambhir's immediate professional future remains tied to the Indian team. His current contract as head coach runs until the 2027 ODI World Cup, while a possible extension until the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics has also been discussed.

If the BCCI decides to retain him beyond the existing agreement, an IPL appointment could become difficult to accommodate. The franchises reportedly interested in his services may therefore have to wait for greater clarity on his international commitments.

Gambhir took charge of the Indian team in 2024 after guiding KKR to the IPL title that year. Since then, India have added major silverware under his leadership, including two ICC trophies, an Asia Cup title and Asian Games gold.

Gambhir's Previous IPL Stints Explain The Franchise Interest

Gambhir's reputation in franchise cricket was built through successful spells with KKR and LSG. He joined Lucknow as a mentor in 2022, helping the new franchise reach the playoffs in each of its first two seasons.

He subsequently returned to KKR in 2024, this time as a mentor, and was part of the setup that ended the franchise's decade-long wait for another IPL championship. The title came under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy.

His departure for the India head coach position left both franchises without his services. KKR missed the playoffs in the following two seasons, while LSG also struggled to reproduce its earlier results.

For now, a return to the IPL remains a possibility rather than a confirmed development. With the 2027 World Cup still part of Gambhir's existing contract, the next steps will depend on his future with the BCCI and whether the reported franchise interest develops into formal discussions.