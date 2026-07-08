Watch: Gautam Gambhir Finally Breaks Silence On Sanju Samson's Omission

Following India’s heavy defeat to England in the third T20I at Trent Bridge, head coach Gautam Gambhir broke his silence on the team's controversial selection calls, delivering a characteristically direct assessment regarding the omission of wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson.

The decision to bench Samson - who just months ago was hailed as a hero in India's T20 World Cup 2026 title win has ignited a fierce debate across the cricketing community. However, speaking to the press in the wake of the loss, Gambhir made it clear that past laurels cannot shield any player from the harsh realities of current performance metrics.

Gambhir's Direct Verdict

"The first thing is that regarding the clarity Sanju Samson needed, he has been given that from my side. That's a conversation strictly between the player and the head coach. That conversation is not going to come outside," Gambhir said in the press conference on Tuesday.

"Regarding Sanju, we are very clear. What he has done for India has been phenomenal, and sometimes you just have to look at the form of a certain player. There is no hard and fast rule that he cannot make a comeback in this series," he added.

Gambhir said international cricket is driven by team combinations, not individual players.

"International cricket is about results, so whatever we feel is the best combination to give us that result, we play that combination and that playing XI. I've always been a big believer that everyone needs to earn their place and the right to play for India."

"Regarding adaptability, obviously we haven't adapted well. That's the reality, be it Ireland or England. If we had adapted well or played better cricket, we probably would not have lost four games in a row," said the India coach.

Dip in Form Forces Selection Overhaul

Sanju Samson’s explosive contributions in the World Cup knockout stages remain fresh in memory, but his subsequent international outings have told a completely different story.

The team management's patience seemingly wore out after Samson registered a string of low scores (5, 0, and 1) on the current tour of England. With Ishan Kishan firmly holding onto the wicketkeeping duties, Samson’s spot in the playing XI had to be justified solely through top-order batting numbers.

Faced with diminishing returns, Gambhir and the selection committee opted to move in a different direction, clearing the way for 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to partner Abhishek Sharma at the top of the order.