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English NewsSportsCricket'Gautam Gambhir's Favourite Players Are...': Ex-Cricketer's Dig At India Coach

'Gautam Gambhir's Favourite Players Are...': Ex-Cricketer's Dig At India Coach

While questioning the backing given to Gautam Gambhir's 'favorite players', Badrinath also welcomed Jasprit Bumrah's potential return to India's T20I setup.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 05 Sep 2026 09:56 AM (IST)

Former India cricketer S. Badrinath has taken a sarcastic swipe at head coach Gautam Gambhir over the return of Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy to the Indian T20I squad.

India are set to face Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series beginning September 13. Sundar and Reddy have been included in the squad after recovering from their respective injuries, although both players still need to prove their fitness before featuring in the series.

‘Coach’s Favourite Players Are Back’

Badrinath appeared to question the backing given to the two all-rounders, particularly Sundar. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former batter remarked that Gambhir's “favourite players” had returned to the Indian team.

“The coach's favourite players are back. Washington Sundar is receiving tremendous support in Indian cricket, and he should make the most of it.”

Sundar has struggled to make a significant impact in recent T20I appearances. The spinner has gone wicketless in his last five matches in the format and has also failed to contribute consistently with the bat.

Badrinath suggested that the considerable backing Sundar has received from the team management gives him an opportunity to establish himself and deliver when it matters.

Sundar was previously seen as a potential long-term option in India's spin-bowling all-rounder department, but his recent numbers have not matched those expectations.

Badrinath’s Take On Nitish Reddy

Badrinath was also critical while assessing Nitish Kumar Reddy's credentials as an all-rounder. The youngster has played only four T20Is for India and has picked up three wickets during that period.

“I do not consider Nitish Kumar Reddy a top-tier player, primarily due to his bowling. I view him as a batsman; I do not look at him from a bowler's perspective,” Badrinath said.

Sundar And Reddy Await Fitness Clearance

BCCI has selected both Sundar and Reddy for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan. However, neither player's participation is guaranteed yet, as they are required to undergo fitness assessments before receiving the green light.

Both players are expected to take part in simulation tests as part of the clearance process before joining the Indian team for the series.

Badrinath Backs Bumrah’s Return

While questioning the backing given to Sundar and Reddy, Badrinath also welcomed Jasprit Bumrah's potential return to India's T20I setup.

The former cricketer suggested that Bumrah may have expressed his desire to feature in all three matches against Afghanistan. With the fast bowler having spent considerable time away from competitive cricket, Badrinath believes Bumrah could have approached the coach and selectors himself about getting game time in the series.

Bumrah's availability, however, will also depend on his fitness clearance.

Published at : 05 Sep 2026 09:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir Washington Sundar S Badrinath Nitish Kumar Reddy
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