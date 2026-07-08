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English NewsSportsCricketWatch: Gautam Gambhir Faces 'We Want Sanju Samson' Chants After India's Loss

Watch: Gautam Gambhir Faces 'We Want Sanju Samson' Chants After India's Loss

Following India’s historic 125-run T20I loss to England, furious fans confronted head coach Gautam Gambhir outside Trent Bridge, chanting for the return of dropped batter Sanju Samson.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 11:32 AM (IST)

India’s embarrassing loss against England in the third T20I has left the fans furious at the team management and selectors. Following the humiliating defeat at Trent Bridge, Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir faced massive backlash from traveling supporters on July 7, with fans demanding the immediate reinstatement of star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson.

Fans Erupt Over Samson’s Omission

Outside the stadium in Nottingham, a large group of passionate Indian fans gathered to express their frustration. As the team prepared to depart, the crowd started loudly chanting, "We want Sanju Samson!"

The situation became visually dramatic when Gautam Gambhir walked out toward the team bus. Surrounded by security and a sea of vocal supporters, Gambhir’s muted reaction quickly went viral on social media.

WATCH VIDEO

The head coach kept his head down, offering a somber look toward the crowd as fans kept shouting Samson’s name. For many fans online, Gambhir’s heavy body language gave a clear hint that the team management had made a major tactical blunder.

Historic Capitulation in Nottingham

The uproar followed a historic batting collapse. Chasing a daunting target of 202 after Phil Salt’s explosive 70, India had absolutely no answer to England’s bowling attack. The visitors were bundled out for a shocking 76 runs in just 11.4 overs, marking India’s biggest defeat by runs in T20I cricket history. With this 125-run victory, England took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the five-match series.  

Fans argue that dropping Samson who played a pivotal role in India’s recent 2026 ICC T20 World Cup triumph was too harsh a punishment for a three-match low string of scores. The newly engineered top order, featuring Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma, completely crumbled under the swing and seam movement at Trent Bridge.

Gambhir Clarifies the Management's Stance

Addressing the growing tensions in the post-match press conference, Gambhir defended the selection logic but kept the door firmly open for the Kerala star.

"Regarding Sanju, we are very clear. What he has done for India has been phenomenal, and sometimes you just have to look at the form of a certain player," Gambhir stated. "There is no hard and fast rule that he cannot make a comeback in this series."

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Indian cricket fans upset after the recent match?

Fans are furious due to India's embarrassing loss against England in the third T20I. They are demanding the immediate reinstatement of star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson.

What was the result of India's third T20I match against England?

India suffered a historic 125-run defeat, bundled out for 76 runs while chasing 202. This marked India's biggest defeat by runs in T20I history.

How did Head Coach Gautam Gambhir respond to calls for Sanju Samson's return?

Gambhir defended the current selection logic, emphasizing form, but stated Samson's contributions were phenomenal. He also mentioned that a comeback for Samson in the series is possible.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 08 Jul 2026 11:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir SANJU SAMSON IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND
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