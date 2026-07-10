WATCH: Gautam Gambhir Confronts Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Live On Camera Post T20I Loss

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom England's dominant victory clinched series, escalating coach Gambhir's scrutiny.

Coach Gambhir publicly admonished struggling young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Deep internal rifts emerged between players and coaches.

Resolving internal rifts crucial before final series game.

England secured a dominant nine-wicket victory in Bristol to claim an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20 International series. The heavy defeat triggered visible frustration within the touring camp, culminating in several animated post-match discussions. Head coach Gautam Gambhir faces heightened scrutiny, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India planning a formal review of his position.

Public Review For Young Opener

Gambhir held a lengthy, animated discussion with teenage opening batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi near the boundary line after the match. The head coach appeared visibly dissatisfied with the fifteen-year-old’s repetitive shot selection. Sooryavanshi has frequently squandered aggressive starts by falling into identical bowling traps throughout this bilateral tour.

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The public nature of the discussion drew sharp criticism from cricket fans on social media platforms. Observers questioned the decision to reprimand the teenager openly rather than inside the privacy of the dressing room. The scrutiny comes at a challenging time for Gambhir as administrative pressure builds over his tactical leadership.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankan Kar (@ankankar.sports)

After losing the match, a very animated conversation is taking place between Gautam Gambhir, Sitanshu Kotak, and Shreyas Iyer.



- Gautam Gambhir is talking to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in front of everyone in the field for 10-15 minutes and is looking very angry.



- Ankan Kar , Ray… pic.twitter.com/rxGVa8wjbX — Indian Cricket 🏏 (@navshar54008403) July 10, 2026

Technical Deficiencies Exposed On Tour

Sooryavanshi entered international cricket with high expectations following a prolific domestic season, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record as India's youngest debutant. However, English fast bowlers have successfully exposed technical flaws in his game during his first overseas assignment. He has managed scores of just 14, 13, and 15 across his appearances.

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Fast bowler Jofra Archer dismissed the young left-hander with sharp, short-pitched deliveries in consecutive matches at Trent Bridge and Bristol. The batsman's inability to control the rising ball remains a significant concern for the management. His early dismissals have consistently left the middle order unprotected during the powerplay overs.

Widespread Frustration In The Dugout

The technical disagreements were not restricted to the head coach and the opening batsmen. Captain Shreyas Iyer and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak were also filmed engaging in an intense debate inside the dugout. Iyer had earlier held an equally serious conversation with Gambhir as tactical clarity eluded the squad.

The touring selection policy has faced further external criticism, with former cricketers openly questioning the inclusion of seam bowler Harshit Rana. The team must resolve these visible internal rifts before the final T20 International match in Southampton on July 11. Another heavy defeat would deepen the institutional crisis surrounding the management.