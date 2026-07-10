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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Gautam Gambhir Confronts Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Live On Camera Post T20I Loss

WATCH: Gautam Gambhir Confronts Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Live On Camera Post T20I Loss

India head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen in an intense discussion with teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after England sealed the T20I series 3-0. Watch video here.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 07:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • England's dominant victory clinched series, escalating coach Gambhir's scrutiny.
  • Coach Gambhir publicly admonished struggling young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
  • Deep internal rifts emerged between players and coaches.
  • Resolving internal rifts crucial before final series game.

England secured a dominant nine-wicket victory in Bristol to claim an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20 International series. The heavy defeat triggered visible frustration within the touring camp, culminating in several animated post-match discussions. Head coach Gautam Gambhir faces heightened scrutiny, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India planning a formal review of his position.

Public Review For Young Opener

Gambhir held a lengthy, animated discussion with teenage opening batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi near the boundary line after the match. The head coach appeared visibly dissatisfied with the fifteen-year-old’s repetitive shot selection. Sooryavanshi has frequently squandered aggressive starts by falling into identical bowling traps throughout this bilateral tour.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Forced To Step Up To Save Tour After Humiliation In T20Is

The public nature of the discussion drew sharp criticism from cricket fans on social media platforms. Observers questioned the decision to reprimand the teenager openly rather than inside the privacy of the dressing room. The scrutiny comes at a challenging time for Gambhir as administrative pressure builds over his tactical leadership.

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Technical Deficiencies Exposed On Tour

Sooryavanshi entered international cricket with high expectations following a prolific domestic season, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record as India's youngest debutant. However, English fast bowlers have successfully exposed technical flaws in his game during his first overseas assignment. He has managed scores of just 14, 13, and 15 across his appearances.

ALSO READ | 8 Players On Maiden England Tour But It's Not Inexperience That Lost India The Series

Fast bowler Jofra Archer dismissed the young left-hander with sharp, short-pitched deliveries in consecutive matches at Trent Bridge and Bristol. The batsman's inability to control the rising ball remains a significant concern for the management. His early dismissals have consistently left the middle order unprotected during the powerplay overs.

Widespread Frustration In The Dugout

The technical disagreements were not restricted to the head coach and the opening batsmen. Captain Shreyas Iyer and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak were also filmed engaging in an intense debate inside the dugout. Iyer had earlier held an equally serious conversation with Gambhir as tactical clarity eluded the squad.

The touring selection policy has faced further external criticism, with former cricketers openly questioning the inclusion of seam bowler Harshit Rana. The team must resolve these visible internal rifts before the final T20 International match in Southampton on July 11. Another heavy defeat would deepen the institutional crisis surrounding the management.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of the T20 International series?

England leads the five-match T20 series 3-0 after a dominant nine-wicket victory in Bristol. This heavy defeat has put head coach Gautam Gambhir under scrutiny, with a formal review planned.

Why was head coach Gautam Gambhir seen having an animated discussion with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Gambhir appeared visibly dissatisfied with Sooryavanshi's repetitive shot selection, as the teenager frequently squandered aggressive starts. He publicly reprimanded the fifteen-year-old for his consistent early dismissals.

What technical issues has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi faced during the tour?

English fast bowlers, notably Jofra Archer, have exposed technical flaws in his game, particularly an inability to control short-pitched, rising deliveries. This has led to his early dismissals (14, 13, and 15).

Was the frustration limited to Gautam Gambhir and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

No, there was widespread frustration in the dugout. Captain Shreyas Iyer and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak also engaged in an intense debate, indicating broader internal rifts within the squad.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 07:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir Cricket News India Vs England T20I Shreyas Iyer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India Cricket Coach Pressure
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