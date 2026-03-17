Team India won ICC Men's T20 World Cup title in 2026 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Several former cricketers, including MS Dhoni, were present at the stadium to support the team during the final. After India's victory, Dhoni shared a special post on social media in which he mentioned Gautam Gambhir, sparking plenty of discussion among fans.

What Did Gautam Gambhir Say?

Following India's title win, Dhoni congratulated the team on social media and made a light-hearted comment about Gambhir’s smile.

When Gambhir was later asked about the post during an interview, he responded with a smile and said that Dhoni's gesture was indeed meant for him. He also expressed hope that Dhoni might one day take up the role of head coach of the Indian cricket team.

Speaking to RevSportz, Gambhir said he appreciated Dhoni coming to watch the final and jokingly added that the smile was for him. He also remarked that he hopes the day comes when Dhoni becomes India’s head coach, and he can return the same compliment.

What Did MS Dhoni Write?

After the historic win, Dhoni posted a picture of the victorious Indian team on Instagram.

In the caption, he congratulated the players, support staff, and fans around the world. He also playfully praised Gambhir, saying that the coach’s smile looked great and perfectly reflected the passion behind the team’s performance. Dhoni also gave a special mention to Jasprit Bumrah, calling him a “champion bowler.”

India Creates History

India defeated the New Zealand national cricket team by 96 runs in the final held in Ahmedabad. With this win, India became the first team to win the T20 World Cup three times and also the first to claim the trophy in two consecutive editions.

The triumph was even more special as it marked the first time a team lifted the T20 World Cup on home soil.

Dhoni’s Legacy in ICC Tournaments

MS Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the most successful captains in world cricket. Under his leadership, India won three major ICC trophies: the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. His achievements continue to inspire Indian cricket, even years after stepping away from international captaincy.