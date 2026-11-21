Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sarfaraz Khan distressed by dressing room leak allegations.

Gautam Gambhir offered support, advising focus on cricket.

Gambhir also reassured Sarfaraz's upset family directly.

Sarfaraz denied allegations, citing subsequent national team selections.

Sarfaraz Khan has revealed how Gautam Gambhir stood by him when allegations of leaking dressing room information during India's 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign left him and his family distressed. The batter recalled that the India head coach personally contacted him, advised him to ignore the controversy and even reached out to his father.

Speaking to former India batter Aakash Chopra, Sarfaraz opened up about the pressure he faced after reports linking him to the alleged dressing room leak began circulating. He said the situation became so difficult that he had to distance himself from his phone.

Gautam Gambhir Calls Sarfaraz Khan, Reaches Out To His Father

Sarfaraz revealed that Gambhir called him twice during the controversy and advised him not to get caught up in unnecessary discussions. The coach asked him to stay away from the noise and concentrate on his cricket.

Recalling the conversation, Sarfaraz said, "I eventually had to switch off my phone. Gambhir sir called me twice and told me not to pay attention to these rumours or get involved in such matters. He asked me to focus on my game. I told him that I could handle it, but my father was upset and my wife had been crying."

The batter added that Gambhir also spoke directly to his father. He explained that the coach asked his family not to take the allegations seriously and assured them that he would be available if they needed any help.

Sarfaraz said Gambhir's call meant a lot to him, particularly because he was the first person to reach out after the reports emerged.

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🔴DRESSING ROOM NEWS CONTROVERSY: GAMBHIR CALLED SARFARAZ PERSONALLY 🤯 🎙️: After allegations that Sarfaraz Khan leaked dressing-room news, he was under a lot of stress. Gautam Gambhir personally called him and advised him not to get involved in unnecessary politics and to focus only on his cricket. Gambhir also spoke to Sarfaraz's father and reassured his family during the difficult time. ❤️👏 — Sam (@cricsam02) November 20, 2026

Sarfaraz Khan Denies Dressing Room Leak Allegations

The cricketer also described how unexpectedly the controversy unfolded. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy had ended several weeks earlier, and Sarfaraz had travelled to the National Cricket Academy for rehabilitation after picking up an injury during the series.

He recalled being flooded with calls and messages as soon as he landed, with reports about the alleged dressing room leak suddenly gaining attention.

"I was genuinely hurt by what was being said. The series had finished weeks earlier, and I was busy recovering from my injury at the NCA. Then, all of a sudden, these allegations started doing the rounds. I did not know who I could turn to," Sarfaraz said.

The batter strongly rejected the accusations and questioned why he would have been selected for subsequent India assignments if he had actually leaked confidential team information.

"Nothing like that happened. I could not understand where these claims had come from. I was selected for the India A team and later for the Sri Lanka series. The whole episode was painful, especially because my family was going through it with me," he added.

Sarfaraz also recalled trying to reach out to people during the controversy but not receiving responses to some of his calls. He said the experience was particularly difficult because his family was equally affected by the allegations.