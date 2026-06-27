Gautam Gambhir Blamed For 'Wrong Role Utilisation' Of Washington Sundar After Belfast Upset

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Coach Gambhir faces scrutiny over Washington Sundar's unclear role.

Sundar underutilized during Ireland tour; bowled only one over.

Statistics reveal infrequent full bowling quotas, low batting placement.

Ashwin criticized management, urging clear, suitable role for Sundar.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir faces major tactical scrutiny over his controversial deployment of all-rounder Washington Sundar during the short-format tour of Ireland. According to a comprehensive analysis published by PTI, the strategic handling of the twenty-six-year-old cricketer has triggered serious questions regarding his lack of definitive structural purpose and operational responsibilities within the senior team line-up.

Confusion Over Short-Format Role

The fundamental dilemma directly confronting Gambhir and his background management team centers on a complete absence of defining parameters for Washington's primary responsibilities. The statistics show a worrying pattern under the current coaching regime; when an international player only bats in twenty-six innings out of sixty-one matches, critics argue he is being mismanaged in the batting order.

The tactical ambiguity reached a tipping point during the opening T20I defeat against Ireland in Belfast, where the Indian squad failed to chase down a competitive target of 183 runs.

Gambhir chose to hold back the specialist off-spinner until the sixteenth over of the innings, restricting him to a solitary over while rampant opposition batsmen completely dominated the Indian bowling unit.

Analytics Expose Strategic Failure

When given his opportunity with the bat at number six, Washington appeared completely stuck on the pitch, managing to score a stagnant nine runs off twelve deliveries during the chase.

The underlying analytics strongly expose Gambhir's management, revealing that out of fifty-seven bowling innings, Washington has been permitted to finish his full four-over allocation only twenty-five times on record.

Instead of receiving an extended spell immediately following the powerplay overs, Washington is being utilised as a single-over afterthought, severely damaging his growth into a dependable and elite all-rounder.

The Technical Verdict from Ashwin

Former India great Ravichandran Ashwin heavily criticized this approach on his Hindi YouTube analysis show 'Ash Ki Baat', pointing out that the management is backing the player heavily without establishing a clear structural purpose for him on the pitch.

"Washington has been backed by this team (management). He seems an automatic choice in this line-up. They are backing him but what I feel that even as they play him, there is no specific role for him. There are times he is on the field, he gets one over, at times, he doesn't even get an over. If you guys remember, during T20 World Cup, they (team management) dropped vice-captain Axar Patel to play Washington. That much back up Washington is getting," Ashwin stated on his 'Ash Ki Baat' channel as cited by PTI.

The veteran spinner expressed deep confusion over why a player with Washington's specific domain expertise is continually pushed into a late-innings slot that does not suit his established strengths.

"Even in batting, they are using him as a finisher and he is not a finisher. He should have a floating role like Axar Patel used to be used by Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid duo. It feels like a wrong role utilisation of Washington Sundar. If you really want to give Washington a long rope then bring him just after end of Powerplay. You will have to give him 4 overs like Axar. If you don't give that full quota, how will you know if he can grow into that dependable all-rounder," Ashwin explained via PTI.