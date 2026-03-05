India head coach Gautam Gambhir and his wife attended Arjun Tendulkar's wedding. Some Indian players also made brief appearances.
Watch: Gautam Gambhir Attends Arjun Tendulkar’s Wedding In Mumbai Ahead Of IND vs ENG Semi-Final
India coach Gautam Gambhir took a break from semi-final preparations to attend Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding in Mumbai. The visit came just hours before the India vs. England showdown at Wankhede.
India head coach Gautam Gambhir was spotted attending the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar on Thursday, March 5, 2026. Dressed in traditional attire and accompanied by his wife, Gambhir arrived at the ceremony just hours before India’s crucial T20 World Cup semi-final against England at the Wankhede Stadium. The timing of the wedding allowed several members of the Indian squad to briefly join the festivities, as the functions were held at the St. Regis Hotel, the same venue currently housing both the Indian and English teams.
A Cricket Family Reunion
The union between Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok brought together the icons of Indian cricket, bridging generations from Sachin Tendulkar’s teammates to the current stars under Gambhir’s mentorship. Gambhir, who shared the field with Sachin for years, most notably during the 2011 World Cup win, was seen celebrating the milestone with the Tendulkar family.
Due to the proximity of the venue to their team base, a few Indian players reportedly made brief appearances to congratulate their colleague before shifting focus back to the evening's semi-final.
The Couple: Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok
Arjun (26) and Saaniya officially tied the knot after getting engaged in August 2025. Saaniya Chandhok is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, Chairman of the Graviss Group. She has been a lifelong friend of the Tendulkar family and is particularly close to Arjun’s sister, Sara Tendulkar. Arjun currently represents Goa in domestic cricket. Following a stint with the Mumbai Indians, he was recently traded to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the IPL 2026 season.
