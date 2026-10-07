‘History Will Be Kinder’: Gautam Gambhir’s Emotional Post For Ajit Agarkar Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gautam Gambhir praised Ajit Agarkar.

Agarkar's tenure included two ICC titles, one final.

His departure followed major selection committee debates.

Pragyan Ojha is now acting chief; replacement sought.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir shared an emotional message for former BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar after the latter's exit from the selection committee, praising his conviction and contribution to Indian cricket.

Gautam Gambhir Pens Heartfelt Note For Ajit Agarkar

Gambhir, who worked closely with Agarkar during the latter's tenure as chief selector, hailed the former India pacer for consistently putting the team's interests ahead of everything else.

Sharing a post on X, Gambhir described it as an honour to work with Agarkar and pointed to India's three ICC titles during their time together as evidence of his former colleague's approach.

"Dear Ajit Bhai, an absolute honour to work with you. Those 3 ICC trophies are testimony of your conviction: Team first & Team ahead, always... I must say, History will be kinder to you. Thank you for everything. My heartfelt wishes for your future endeavours !!," Gambhir wrote.

WATCH: Gambhir's Post For Agarkar

Dear Ajit Bhai, an absolute honour to work with you. Those 3 ICC trophies are testimony of your conviction: Team first & Team ahead, always.. I must say, History will be kinder to you. Thank you for everything. My heartfelt wishes for your future endeavours !! https://t.co/gYQN0fea8X — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 7, 2026

The reference to history being "kinder" quickly caught the attention of fans, with the post prompting discussion about Agarkar's time as the BCCI's selection committee chief and the scrutiny he faced towards the end of his tenure.

Agarkar's final months in the role came amid several major selection debates, including the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from Test cricket and discussions surrounding Rohit's future in the ODI format.

Ajit Agarkar's Record As BCCI Chief Selector

Agarkar took charge as chairman of the senior men's selection committee in July 2023. During his tenure, India reached the 2023 ODI World Cup final before winning the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy.

His tenure also included India's 2026 T20 World Cup campaign, while his final assignment involved selecting India's white-ball squads for the ongoing series against the West Indies.

Following Agarkar's departure, former India spinner Pragyan Ojha has taken charge as acting chairman of the selection committee and has overseen squad selection for India's upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

The current selection panel includes Ojha, Shiv Sundar Das, Ajay Ratra and RP Singh. Under BCCI protocol, the selector with the most Test appearances assumes the chairmanship, giving Ojha seniority within the existing panel.

The BCCI is now seeking Agarkar's replacement from the West Zone. The incoming selector will be involved in long-term squad planning, talent identification, monitoring domestic cricket and participating in strategy meetings.

Applicants must have played at least seven Tests, 30 first-class matches, or 10 ODIs alongside 20 first-class games. They must also have retired from all forms of international cricket at least five years ago, with applications due by October 14.