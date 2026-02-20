Gaurav Kapur To Marry Kritika Kamra: Wedding Date, Venue, Guest List - Full Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







After months of speculation and "Insta-official" breakfast dates, popular presenter Gaurav Kapur and actor Kritika Kamra are ready to make it official. The couple, who have quickly become one of the industry's most beloved pairs, will celebrate their union in March with a series of intimate yet elegant ceremonies in Mumbai.

Wedding Date & Venue

As per reports, the couple will formalize their relationship with a private signing ceremony on March 11, 2026. The ceremony is set to take place at Gaurav Kapur's residence in Mumbai, keeping with their desire for a rooted and personal atmosphere.

A grander celebration is scheduled for March 12, 2026, at a luxury venue in Mumbai (likely in the Bandra-Lower Parel area), designed to reflect their shared love for "timeless aesthetics."

Minimalist Guest List

True to their private personalities, Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra have opted for a "luxury over opulence" approach. The Ceremony will be attended only by immediate family and the inner circle of friends.

The Reception: The March 12 party will see a mix of the film and cricketing fraternities. Expected guests include close friends like Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Nakuul Mehta, and Pooja Gor, along with several stars from the ongoing T20 World Cup and the Bollywood industry.

The Love Story

The duo first sparked dating rumours in late 2025.

Insta-Official: In December 2025, Kritika shared a candid breakfast photo with the clever caption "Breakfast with..." - a nod to Gaurav's hit show Breakfast with Champions.

New Year Hint: They welcomed 2026 together in Jaisalmer, where Kritika posted, "Fell into '26 nicely," which fans now realize was a subtle hint at their wedding plans.

Both stars are currently wrapping up their commitments - Kritika her latest film shoot and Gaurav his World Cup hosting duties - to be "fully present" for their big day.

