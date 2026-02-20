Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketGaurav Kapur To Marry Kritika Kamra: Wedding Date, Venue, Guest List - Full Details

Gaurav Kapur To Marry Kritika Kamra: Wedding Date, Venue, Guest List - Full Details

Gaurav Kapur To Marry Kritika Kamra: The couple will formalize their relationship with a private signing ceremony on March 11, 2026.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 03:23 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

After months of speculation and "Insta-official" breakfast dates, popular presenter Gaurav Kapur and actor Kritika Kamra are ready to make it official. The couple, who have quickly become one of the industry's most beloved pairs, will celebrate their union in March with a series of intimate yet elegant ceremonies in Mumbai.

Wedding Date & Venue

As per reports, the couple will formalize their relationship with a private signing ceremony on March 11, 2026. The ceremony is set to take place at Gaurav Kapur's residence in Mumbai, keeping with their desire for a rooted and personal atmosphere.

A grander celebration is scheduled for March 12, 2026, at a luxury venue in Mumbai (likely in the Bandra-Lower Parel area), designed to reflect their shared love for "timeless aesthetics."

Minimalist Guest List

True to their private personalities, Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra have opted for a "luxury over opulence" approach. The Ceremony will be attended only by immediate family and the inner circle of friends.

The Reception: The March 12 party will see a mix of the film and cricketing fraternities. Expected guests include close friends like Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Nakuul Mehta, and Pooja Gor, along with several stars from the ongoing T20 World Cup and the Bollywood industry.

The Love Story

The duo first sparked dating rumours in late 2025.

Insta-Official: In December 2025, Kritika shared a candid breakfast photo with the clever caption "Breakfast with..." - a nod to Gaurav's hit show Breakfast with Champions.

New Year Hint: They welcomed 2026 together in Jaisalmer, where Kritika posted, "Fell into '26 nicely," which fans now realize was a subtle hint at their wedding plans.

Both stars are currently wrapping up their commitments - Kritika her latest film shoot and Gaurav his World Cup hosting duties - to be "fully present" for their big day.

Also on ABP Live | India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match, Despite 'Boycott Drama', Sets Historic Viewership Records

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra's wedding ceremonies take place?

The couple will have a private signing ceremony on March 11, 2026, at Gaurav Kapur's residence in Mumbai. A larger celebration is planned for March 12, 2026, at a luxury venue in Mumbai.

What is the guest list like for Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra's wedding?

The signing ceremony will be attended by immediate family and close friends. The March 12 celebration will include guests from the film and cricketing fraternities.

How did Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra's relationship become public?

Dating rumors began in late 2025. They became 'Insta-official' in December 2025 when Kritika shared a breakfast photo. They also hinted at their relationship by celebrating New Year's 2026 together.

Published at : 20 Feb 2026 03:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kritika Kamra Gaurav Kapur Gaurav Kapur Wedding Gaurav Kapur Wedding Date Gaurav Kapur Kritika Kamra Wedding
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Gaurav Kapur To Marry Kritika Kamra: Wedding Date, Venue, Guest List - Full Details
Gaurav Kapur To Marry Kritika Kamra: Wedding Date, Venue, Guest List - Full Details
Cricket
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match, Despite 'Boycott Drama', Sets Historic Viewership Records
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match, Despite 'Boycott Drama', Sets Historic Viewership Records
Cricket
Watch: Tearful Jonathan Trott Bids Farewell To Afghanistan In Press Conference
Watch: Tearful Jonathan Trott Bids Farewell To Afghanistan In Press Conference
Cricket
Who Is Laila Faisal? Rumours About Abhishek Sharma's Love Life
Who Is Laila Faisal? Rumours About Abhishek Sharma's Love Life
Advertisement

Videos

Brahmin Politics Heat Up: Demand for Parashuram Jayanti Holiday Sparks Debate in UP
US–IRAN Tensions: Trump’s 10-Day Ultimatum to Iran Sparks Fears of Military Action
Budget Session Protest: Rashtriya Janata Dal Continues Demonstration in Bihar Legislative Assembly
ONE YEAR IN OFFICE: Rekha Gupta Government Completes One Year in Delhi
2018 DEFAMATION CASE: Court Directs Congress Leader to Record Statement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget