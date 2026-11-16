‘Gambhir Was Right’: Ravi Shastri Flags India's Batting Woes Ahead Of 2027 World Cup

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India’s 3-1 series victory overshadowed by recent batting struggles.

Ravi Shastri backed Gambhir, urging better batting application.

Shastri emphasized adapting to conditions, recognizing competitive scores.

India may have finished their ODI tour of New Zealand with a 3-1 series triumph, but the batting display in the final two matches has raised questions that cannot be brushed aside. Ravi Shastri has now backed head coach Gautam Gambhir's concerns, pointing to the challenge of handling conditions similar to those expected in South Africa during the ICC World Cup. The warning comes after India's dramatic collapse in the fourth ODI. Struggling against movement off the pitch and through the air, the visitors were dismissed for just 89 runs.

They recovered to win the fifth match at the same venue, but their batting once again failed to produce a commanding total, managing 209.

Ravi Shastri Backs Gautam Gambhir

Speaking on Sony Sports, Shastri agreed with the assessment Gambhir had made after the previous game.

"Gambhir was right. He was right in the last press conference, when he said 'I'm most disappointed because these are the closest conditions we'll get to South Africa'."

"You expect a better performance in the future, where the application has to be better. At times it will be tough, you'll have to negotiate a period of time. You can't always target 300-320. On some tracks, 260-270 can be a match-winning score,"

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Shastri Wants Better Application From Indian Batsmen

Shastri's comments underline the need for India's batting unit to adapt when conditions favour the bowlers.

Rather than chasing a big total in every match, he believes the team must show patience, negotiate difficult spells and recognise what constitutes a competitive score on a particular surface.

That message could prove particularly relevant with the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa on the horizon.

Gambhir's South Africa Warning Comes Back Into Focus

Gautam Gambhir had expressed disappointment after India's 89-run collapse, stressing that New Zealand offered conditions comparable to what the team could encounter in South Africa.

The fifth ODI brought a victory, but Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli again failed to make substantial contributions as India finished on 209.

The bowlers eventually restricted New Zealand to secure the win and seal the series.

The result was positive, but Shastri's assessment suggests India's batting response to difficult conditions remains an important area to address.