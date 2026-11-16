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English NewsSportsCricket‘Gambhir Was Right’: Ravi Shastri Flags India's Batting Woes Ahead Of 2027 World Cup

‘Gambhir Was Right’: Ravi Shastri Flags India's Batting Woes Ahead Of 2027 World Cup

India's series win over New Zealand did little to silence concerns about their batting in challenging conditions, with Ravi Shastri backing a warning from Gautam Gambhir.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 16 Nov 2026 03:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India’s 3-1 series victory overshadowed by recent batting struggles.
  • Ravi Shastri backed Gambhir, urging better batting application.
  • Shastri emphasized adapting to conditions, recognizing competitive scores.

India may have finished their ODI tour of New Zealand with a 3-1 series triumph, but the batting display in the final two matches has raised questions that cannot be brushed aside. Ravi Shastri has now backed head coach Gautam Gambhir's concerns, pointing to the challenge of handling conditions similar to those expected in South Africa during the ICC World Cup. The warning comes after India's dramatic collapse in the fourth ODI. Struggling against movement off the pitch and through the air, the visitors were dismissed for just 89 runs.

They recovered to win the fifth match at the same venue, but their batting once again failed to produce a commanding total, managing 209.

Ravi Shastri Backs Gautam Gambhir

Speaking on Sony Sports, Shastri agreed with the assessment Gambhir had made after the previous game.

"Gambhir was right. He was right in the last press conference, when he said 'I'm most disappointed because these are the closest conditions we'll get to South Africa'."

"You expect a better performance in the future, where the application has to be better. At times it will be tough, you'll have to negotiate a period of time. You can't always target 300-320. On some tracks, 260-270 can be a match-winning score,"

Read More: India U19 Star Mohit Ulva Earns MS Dhoni Comparison From India Legend After IND vs PAK Heroics

Shastri Wants Better Application From Indian Batsmen

Shastri's comments underline the need for India's batting unit to adapt when conditions favour the bowlers.

Rather than chasing a big total in every match, he believes the team must show patience, negotiate difficult spells and recognise what constitutes a competitive score on a particular surface.

That message could prove particularly relevant with the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa on the horizon.

Gambhir's South Africa Warning Comes Back Into Focus

Gautam Gambhir had expressed disappointment after India's 89-run collapse, stressing that New Zealand offered conditions comparable to what the team could encounter in South Africa.

The fifth ODI brought a victory, but Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli again failed to make substantial contributions as India finished on 209.

The bowlers eventually restricted New Zealand to secure the win and seal the series.

The result was positive, but Shastri's assessment suggests India's batting response to difficult conditions remains an important area to address.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Ravi Shastri back Gautam Gambhir's concerns about the Indian team?

Shastri agreed with Gambhir's view that New Zealand offered conditions similar to South Africa. He highlighted the team's dramatic batting collapse in the fourth ODI as a key concern.

What was Gautam Gambhir's main disappointment regarding India's performance?

Gambhir was disappointed because the New Zealand conditions were the closest to what India would encounter in South Africa. He felt the team's application in these challenging conditions was lacking.

What specific advice did Ravi Shastri offer to Indian batsmen?

Shastri advised batsmen to show better application and patience in tough conditions. He emphasized negotiating difficult spells and recognizing that 260-270 can be a match-winning score, not always targeting 300+.

Why was India's batting performance concerning in New Zealand?

India dramatically collapsed for just 89 runs in the fourth ODI, struggling against movement off the pitch and through the air. This raised questions about their application in difficult conditions.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Nov 2026 03:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir Ravi Shastri IND Vs NZ ODIs VIrat Kohli
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