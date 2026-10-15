Gambhir vs Laxman: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Shocking Selection Record As Teen Awaits Chance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi awaits T20I series debut against West Indies.

Opportunities varied, playing more under Laxman, less under Gambhir.

Sooryavanshi scored 246 runs at 186 strike rate.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s wait for a chance in India’s ongoing T20I series against the West Indies continued in Hyderabad, where captain Shreyas Iyer retained the same playing XI for the fourth match. The 15-year-old has yet to feature in the series, putting the spotlight on India’s selection choices ahead of the final game. If India lose the fourth T20I, the team management could face a decision over whether to keep faith with the existing batting combination for the series decider.

Sooryavanshi’s Numbers Under Gambhir & Laxman

A comparison of the teenager’s appearances under head coach Gautam Gambhir and VVS Laxman has added another dimension to the debate.

Of the eight T20Is Sooryavanshi has played for India, five came when Laxman was overseeing the side.

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His opportunities under Gambhir have been more limited. Sooryavanshi made only three of the 14 matchday squads he has been part of under India’s regular head coach.

Why Laxman Oversaw More Of His Games

Laxman, who heads the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence, stepped in for Gambhir during India’s T20I tour of Zimbabwe earlier this year and the Asian Games campaign this month.

Sooryavanshi played all three matches that produced a result during the Zimbabwe series.

He also featured in India’s Asian Games semi-final and final as the team progressed through the knockout stages.

India’s quarter-final against Afghanistan was abandoned without a ball being bowled, with the Shreyas Iyer-led team advancing because of its higher ranking.

Sooryavanshi’s T20I Record So Far

Despite limited opportunities, Sooryavanshi has made an impact with the bat. He has scored 246 runs in eight T20Is at a remarkable strike rate of 186.

His scoring rate underlines the attacking approach he brings to the format.

However, with India continuing to back their existing combination, the teenager’s next opportunity will depend on the team management’s plans for the series finale and beyond.