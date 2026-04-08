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HomeSportsCricket'Three Glasses of..': New Details Emerge In David Warner’s Drunk-Driving Case

'Three Glasses of..': New Details Emerge In David Warner’s Drunk-Driving Case

David Warner Drunk-Driving Case: "I had three glasses of wine." New details emerge in David Warner’s Sydney arrest as the cricketer faces a court date for blowing twice the legal limit.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 01:49 PM (IST)
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David Warner Drunk-Driving Case: Fresh details have come to light regarding the arrest of former Australian opener David Warner, who was charged with drink-driving in Sydney on Sunday. The 39-year-old allegedly told police officers that he had consumed three glasses of wine at a friend's house shortly before being stopped at a random breath-testing checkpoint.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Warner was pulled over by New South Wales Police at approximately 5:30 pm on 5 April in the suburb of Maroubra. Officers grew suspicious when a van, allegedly driven by the cricketer, stopped and parked just short of the stationary testing site on Malabar Road.

The 0.104 Reading: Twice the Legal Limit

Upon being approached by Highway Patrol officers, Warner underwent a roadside breath test which returned a positive result. He was subsequently taken to Maroubra Police Station, where a secondary analysis revealed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.104.

In Australia, the legal limit for fully licensed drivers is 0.05. Warner’s reading was more than double the permissible limit, resulting in a charge of middle-range Prescribed Concentration of Alcohol (PCA).

"He was arrested and taken to Maroubra Police Station where a second test allegedly returned a reading of 0.104," the official police statement confirmed.

Impact on PSL 2026 and Professional Standing

The arrest occurred during a seven-day gap in the PSL 2026 schedule, which Warner was using for a personal trip to his home in Sydney.

Despite the legal charges, it is understood that the Karachi Kings captain will return to Pakistan to lead his side against Peshawar Zalmi on 9 April.

However, the incident could complicate Warner’s various commercial partnerships. Cricket NSW has a long-standing 23-year association with Transport for NSW promoting road safety, making the nature of these charges particularly sensitive for the veteran left-hander.

Court Date Set for May

Warner has been issued a Field Court Attendance Notice and is required to appear before the Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday, 7 May 2026. Under New South Wales law, a middle-range PCA offence can carry penalties including heavy fines, licence disqualification, and a potential prison sentence of up to nine months for first-time offenders.

The veteran star, who retired from international cricket following the 2024 T20 World Cup, now faces a significant legal battle as he nears the end of his professional playing days.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was David Warner charged with?

David Warner was charged with middle-range Prescribed Concentration of Alcohol (PCA) for drink-driving. His blood alcohol reading was 0.104, more than double the legal limit in Australia.

When and where was David Warner arrested?

David Warner was arrested in Maroubra, Sydney, on Sunday, 5 April, around 5:30 pm. He was stopped at a random breath-testing checkpoint.

What is the legal blood alcohol limit in Australia?

The legal blood alcohol limit for fully licensed drivers in Australia is 0.05.

When is David Warner's court date?

David Warner is required to appear before the Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday, 7 May 2026.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 01:46 PM (IST)
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Cricket Australia David Warner PSL 2026 David Warner Drunk-driving Case
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