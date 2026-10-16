From Virat Kohli To KL Rahul: Indian Cricketers Who Married Bollywood Actresses

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Many prominent Indian cricketers have married well-known Bollywood actresses.

Relationships often began via advertising, friends, culminating in marriage.

Marriages span decades, from Pataudi-Tagore to modern-day couples.

These celebrity unions consistently attract significant public attention.

The personal lives of India's leading cricketers have often attracted as much public attention as their performances on the field. Several Indian cricket stars have found life partners in the film industry, with relationships that began through advertising assignments, mutual friends and social gatherings eventually leading to marriage. From Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, these famous couples have brought together two of India's most followed worlds: cricket and Bollywood.

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are among India's most widely recognised celebrity couples. The Indian batter and Bollywood actress met during an advertising shoot in 2013 and began dating soon afterwards. After keeping much of their relationship private, they married in an intimate ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, on December 11, 2017.

Their family has since grown, with daughter Vamika born in 2021 and son Akaay born in 2024. Their relationship continues to draw attention from cricket and entertainment fans alike.

KL Rahul And Athiya Shetty

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty reportedly met through a mutual friend in 2019. The couple kept their relationship largely private before making it public and eventually tying the knot on January 23, 2023.

Their wedding took place at Athiya's father Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The couple welcomed their daughter, Evaarah, in March 2025, marking a new chapter in their lives together.

Harbhajan Singh And Geeta Basra

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh married actress Geeta Basra in Jalandhar in October 2015. Their relationship reportedly began after Harbhajan became interested in Geeta, who appeared in the film The Train. Their romance developed over several years before they married.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Hinaya, in 2016 and their son, Jovan, in 2021. Harbhajan has since moved into public life beyond cricket, while Geeta has continued to be associated with the entertainment industry.

Yuvraj Singh And Hazel Keech

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and actress Hazel Keech first met at a friend's gathering. Their relationship developed over time, and the couple announced their engagement in November 2015.

They married in 2016 in ceremonies that reflected both their family backgrounds and traditions. The couple later welcomed their son, Orion, in 2022, followed by their daughter, Aura, in 2023.

Yuvraj, remembered for his role in India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup triumphs, remains a prominent name in Indian cricket, while Hazel has appeared in films including Bodyguard.

Zaheer Khan And Sagarika Ghatge

Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan married actress Sagarika Ghatge on November 23, 2017. Sagarika became widely known for playing Preeti Sabarwal in the Bollywood film Chak De! India. The couple reportedly met through mutual friends before their relationship became public.

They have since built a life together away from the cricket field. Their relationship brought together one of India's most respected former fast bowlers and an actress recognised for her role in a popular sports film.

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi And Sharmila Tagore

The marriage of former India captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore remains one of the most notable unions between Indian cricket and cinema. The pair married on December 27, 1968, at a time when both had established themselves in their respective fields.

They had three children: actor Saif Ali Khan, jewellery designer Saba Pataudi and actress Soha Ali Khan. Pataudi, one of India's prominent former captains, died in September 2011, while Sharmila Tagore remains an influential figure in Indian cinema.

Mohammad Azharuddin And Sangeeta Bijlani

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin married actress and former Miss India Sangeeta Bijlani in 1996. Their relationship attracted considerable attention because both were well-known public figures.

The marriage was Azharuddin's second. After approximately 14 years together, the couple separated in 2010. Their relationship remains one of the most discussed connections between Indian cricket and Bollywood.

Cricket And Bollywood: A Long-Standing Celebrity Connection

The relationships between Indian cricketers and Bollywood actresses continue to fascinate fans because they bring together two industries with enormous public followings. While some couples have built families away from the spotlight, others have remained prominent fixtures in celebrity news.

From Kohli and Anushka's wedding in Italy to Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore's decades-long family legacy, these couples reflect the enduring public interest in the lives of India's sporting and entertainment personalities.