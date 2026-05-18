Fresh Trouble For Yograj Singh As Vulgar Dialogue Controversy Escalates

Former Indian cricketer and veteran actor Yograj Singh - father of cricket legend Yuvraj Singh - has officially moved a Chandigarh court seeking anticipatory bail. The legal step comes after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him over highly controversial, misogynistic dialogues delivered by his character in the newly released web series Lukkhe.

The FIR was lodged in Chandigarh on May 14, 2026, following a formal complaint by advocates Ujjwal Bhasin and Jatin Verma.

The Legal Trouble

The legal notice claims that certain dialogues delivered by Yograj's character in the series are deeply derogatory to working women, promote severe misogyny, and have severely hurt public sentiments.

In a clip from the show that has gone viral on social media, Yograj’s character makes a crass comment directed at a female police officer, allegedly stating that a woman's rightful place is "at the stove during the day and for intimacy at night."

In his defense, Yograj's legal counsel argued that the actor was merely playing a fictional character on screen and was strictly bound by a professional actor's contract. Taking note of the anticipatory bail application, the court has issued notices to the state, seeking its official response by May 20, 2026.

Family Response: Victor Singh Breaks Silence

When contacted regarding the sudden legal escalation against his father, Yograj’s youngest son, Victor Singh, expressed visible shock and chose to tread carefully due to contract obligations.

"No, I think we'll refrain from it fully. I think there's nothing to say. We get stuck in contracts as well. Let me just call my legal team and then we'll talk? So sorry, no comment right now," Victor stated, choosing to withhold any detailed statement until consulting their legal representatives.

About the Series and Other Controversies

Lukkhe, which premiered on Prime Video on May 8, 2026, is created by Agrim Joshi and Debojit Das Purkayastha. Set against the gritty backdrop of Punjab's underground rap scene, the series features an ensemble cast including Raashii Khanna, Palak Tiwari, King, and Lakshvir Saran.

Aside from Yograj's legal woes, the show has faced online backlash from the Sikh community, who expressed discomfort over Raashii Khanna’s police character being named 'Gurbani' - a sacred Sikh religious term.