France vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026: Prize Money, Date, Time And What's At Stake

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom England, France battle for World Cup third place Saturday.

Third-place playoff winner receives $29 million prize money.

Spain and Argentina will contest World Cup final Sunday.

World Cup winner gets $50 million, runner-up $33 million.

France vs England: France and England will meet in the third-place playoff at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. While both teams missed out on a place in the final, there is still plenty to play for, including a podium finish and a significant prize money payout.

The match comes a day before the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

Winner To Receive Rs 279 Crore

FIFA has announced a record prize pool for the 2026 World Cup, with participating teams sharing a total of USD 871 million (around Rs 8,400 crore).

The winner of the third-place playoff will receive USD 29 million (around Rs 279 crore), while the fourth-placed team will earn USD 27 million (around Rs 259 crore).

Although both sides fell short in the semi-finals, the playoff offers one final chance to end the tournament on a positive note.

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Spain And Argentina Set For World Cup Final

Attention will then turn to Sunday's final between Spain and Argentina.

Spain booked their place in the title clash after beating France and have impressed throughout the tournament with their disciplined defending. They have conceded just one goal in the competition, with Belgium the only team to score against them.

Argentina, meanwhile, reached the final after coming from behind to beat England in the semi-finals.

Lionel Messi played a key role in the comeback as Argentina scored twice late in the match to secure a place in a second successive World Cup final.

Record Prize Money On Offer

The World Cup winners will take home USD 50 million (around Rs 490 crore), while the runners-up will receive USD 33 million (around Rs 317 crore).

With record prize money on offer and a third-place finish at stake, both France and England will be looking to end their World Cup campaign with a victory before the tournament concludes on Sunday.