Four Lakh 'Not Enough': Why Hasin Jahan Demands Higher Maintenance From Shami - Watch

Indian fast bowler, Mohammad Shami's estranged wife, Hasin Jahan approached the Supreme Court seeking an increase in the monthly maintenance granted to her and their daughter.

The petition challenges a Calcutta High Court order that had fixed the alimony at Rs 1.5 lakh per month for Jahan and Rs 2.5 lakh for their daughter, totalling Rs 4 lakh.

Jahan argued that the amount was inadequate considering Shami’s earnings, lifestyle, and overall financial status In her plea, and urged the court to review and enhance the maintenance.

Following her Supreme Court plea, an old video of Hasin Jahan’s interview with PTI has resurfaced and is circulating widely online. The clip, originally from July 2025, shows Jahan elaborating on why she considers the Rs 4 lakh monthly alimony insufficient.

'I believe Rs 4 lakh is too little': Shami's Estranged Wife

In the video, Jahan can be heard explaining that the collective maintenance amount is too less compared to Shami's lifestyle.

"The maintenance amount is decided based on the husband’s income and social status. As per a strict Supreme Court directive, a husband is required to provide his wife and children the same lavish lifestyle he enjoys."

"So, considering Shami Ahmed’s luxurious lifestyle, I believe Rs 4 lakh is too little. We had initially demanded Rs 10 lakh, and that too seven years and four months ago. With inflation now, we will pursue a revision. This order is a big victory for me." she said in the interview (translated in English) from July 2025.

Supreme Court Seeks Response from Shami and West Bengal Government

As per the latest developments in the case, a Supreme Court bench has issued notices to both Mohammed Shami and the West Bengal government, seeking their responses within four weeks.

The matter is expected to come up for hearing again in December 2025.