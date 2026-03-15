Former Pakistan Player Claims Mike Hesson Not In PCB's 'Good Books' After T20 World Cup Exit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





PCB vs Mike Hesson: Pakistan’s early exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has triggered renewed scrutiny over the team’s management and selection policies. Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has now suggested that head coach Mike Hesson may be facing growing pressure within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), particularly from individuals who advise chairman Mohsin Naqvi. Pakistan’s campaign in the tournament ended in the Super 8 stage, raising questions about the squad composition and decision-making behind the 15-member team selected for the event.

Basit Ali Questions Hesson’s Standing Within PCB

Speaking on the Game Plan YouTube show, Basit Ali claimed that Hesson currently lacks support among influential figures who advise PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

“Mike Hesson is not in the good books. I am not talking about Mohsin Naqvi. I am talking about people who advise Naqvi. Hesson is not in their good books. The decision has to be taken by the chairman. The winds that were blowing in favour of Mike Hesson have now changed. Misbah-ul-Haq and Sarfaraz Ahmed will never work under Mike Hesson. I am willing to give it in writing. Hesson can now forget that he will get to choose the 15 members of the squad,”

According to Ali, upcoming international fixtures could play a role in shaping perceptions around the head coach’s future. The ongoing series against Bangladesh, particularly the final ODI, may therefore carry additional significance for Hesson as scrutiny around his tenure continues to grow.

Questions Raised Over Hesson’s Appointment

Basit Ali also questioned the reasoning behind appointing Mike Hesson as Pakistan’s head coach, suggesting that his selection was primarily influenced by his record in the Pakistan Super League.

“Why was he made the coach? You made him the coach based on his performance in the Pakistan Super League. Anyway, the third and final ODI against Bangladesh is very important for Hesson,"

Misbah-ul-Haq and Sarfaraz Ahmed, both former Pakistan captains, were added to the selection committee following the team’s T20 World Cup debacle. However, the PCB has not made any official statement regarding Hesson’s future as head coach just yet.