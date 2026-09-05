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English NewsSportsCricket'Babar Azam The Next Target?’: Former Pakistan Captain Launches Scathing Attack On PCB

'Babar Azam The Next Target?’: Former Pakistan Captain Launches Scathing Attack On PCB

Rashid Latif has questioned the PCB’s handling of Pakistan cricket, asking whether Babar Azam could become the next target amid sweeping team changes.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 05 Sep 2026 08:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former captain Rashid Latif criticized PCB's team management approach.
  • Latif questioned removal of Sarfaraz, Gul, and reduced coaching influence.
  • PCB's decisions followed Pakistan's dismal Test performance against England.

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has questioned the Pakistan Cricket Board's handling of the national team, raising concerns over the level of authority given to the captain, coaching staff and selectors. Latif's criticism comes amid a major shake-up in Pakistan's Test setup, with the PCB making sweeping personnel changes during the ongoing three-match series against England. Seven players and two members of the coaching staff were reportedly removed as the board attempted to respond to the team's disappointing run.

The former wicketkeeper-batsman has now questioned whether the changes point to a wider issue in the way Pakistan cricket is being managed.

Rashid Latif Questions PCB's ‘Remote Control’ Approach

Taking to X, Latif questioned why the PCB sent Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul back after bringing them into the setup, while also challenging the decision to reduce the influence of Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie.

“If the team had to be run by remote control, then why were Sarfaraz and Umar Gul sent? Why were the selection powers taken away from Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie? And if Captain Babar Azam wasn’t listening, the captain should have been sacked—so why were Sarfaraz and Umar Gul sent back instead? Is Babar Azam the next target?”

Read More: India-Pakistan Handshake Snub Saga: Did Harmanpreet Kaur Greet Rival Captain?

The post also raises questions about Babar Azam's position within the broader restructuring.

Latif's argument is that if the captain was not following the board's desired direction, the logical response would have been to address the captaincy rather than make changes elsewhere in the setup.

Pakistan Overhaul Fuelled By England Drubbing

Pakistan went to England for a three-match Test series in August, and while the home side were always expected to have an upper hand due to familiar conditions, things overwhelmingly went in their favour.

The visitors lost the opening contest by an inning and 103 runs, failing come anywhere close to England's 409 runs posted in a single outing.

In the second Test, the Three Lions defeated Pakistan by 74 runs. There was slight improvement in the batting as the visitors did manage to reach big scores, but big names like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan still failed to impress.

The third Test is virtually a formality for the hosts, but for Pakistan, it is an opportunity to avoid a humiliating white-wash.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Rashid Latif's main concern about the Pakistan Cricket Board's approach?

He questioned the PCB's handling of the national team, raising concerns over the level of authority given to the captain, coaching staff, and selectors. Latif called it a 'remote control' approach.

What specific personnel changes did Rashid Latif question?

He questioned why Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul were sent back, and why selection powers were taken away from coaches Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie.

What prompted the recent shake-up in Pakistan's Test setup?

The shake-up occurred amidst the team's disappointing performance during the three-match Test series against England. Pakistan lost the first two matches.

What did Latif suggest should happen if Captain Babar Azam was not following the board's direction?

Latif argued that if Babar Azam wasn't listening, the captain should have been sacked directly. He felt addressing the captaincy was more logical than making other changes.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Sep 2026 08:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
England Vs Pakistan Mohammad Rizwan PCB Babar Azam
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