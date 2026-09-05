'Babar Azam The Next Target?’: Former Pakistan Captain Launches Scathing Attack On PCB

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former captain Rashid Latif criticized PCB's team management approach.

Latif questioned removal of Sarfaraz, Gul, and reduced coaching influence.

PCB's decisions followed Pakistan's dismal Test performance against England.

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has questioned the Pakistan Cricket Board's handling of the national team, raising concerns over the level of authority given to the captain, coaching staff and selectors. Latif's criticism comes amid a major shake-up in Pakistan's Test setup, with the PCB making sweeping personnel changes during the ongoing three-match series against England. Seven players and two members of the coaching staff were reportedly removed as the board attempted to respond to the team's disappointing run.

The former wicketkeeper-batsman has now questioned whether the changes point to a wider issue in the way Pakistan cricket is being managed.

Rashid Latif Questions PCB's ‘Remote Control’ Approach

Taking to X, Latif questioned why the PCB sent Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul back after bringing them into the setup, while also challenging the decision to reduce the influence of Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie.

“If the team had to be run by remote control, then why were Sarfaraz and Umar Gul sent? Why were the selection powers taken away from Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie? And if Captain Babar Azam wasn’t listening, the captain should have been sacked—so why were Sarfaraz and Umar Gul sent back instead? Is Babar Azam the next target?”

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The post also raises questions about Babar Azam's position within the broader restructuring.

Latif's argument is that if the captain was not following the board's desired direction, the logical response would have been to address the captaincy rather than make changes elsewhere in the setup.

Pakistan Overhaul Fuelled By England Drubbing

Pakistan went to England for a three-match Test series in August, and while the home side were always expected to have an upper hand due to familiar conditions, things overwhelmingly went in their favour.

The visitors lost the opening contest by an inning and 103 runs, failing come anywhere close to England's 409 runs posted in a single outing.

In the second Test, the Three Lions defeated Pakistan by 74 runs. There was slight improvement in the batting as the visitors did manage to reach big scores, but big names like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan still failed to impress.

The third Test is virtually a formality for the hosts, but for Pakistan, it is an opportunity to avoid a humiliating white-wash.