Former Indian Captain Rohit Sharma To Be Conferred With A Special Honour

HomeSportsCricketFormer Indian Captain Rohit Sharma To Be Conferred With A Special Honour

Rohit Sharma will be conferred with the Honorary Doctorate (D.Litt.) by the Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU) during its Convocation Ceremony.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 09:43 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Pune: Former India captain Rohit Sharma will be conferred with the Honorary Doctorate (D.Litt.) by the Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU) during its Convocation Ceremony here on Saturday for his "unparalleled contribution" and "exemplary leadership" in cricket.

The university announced on Wednesday that its landmark 10th Convocation Ceremony will be a star-studded affair, featuring Rohit as a key highlight of the event.

"While fans know him as the 'Hitman' of cricket, the convocation marks a different kind of milestone for Rohit Sharma," the University said.

"Presided over by the University’s President and Chancellor, Dr. Ajeenkya D Y Patil, the ceremony will see Rohit being honored for his unparalleled contribution to sports and his exemplary leadership on the world stage.

"By bestowing this Honorary Doctorate, ADYPU recognizes the values of resilience and strategy that he represents-qualities that resonate deeply with the graduating class of 2026." The 38-year-old Rohit has retired from Test and T20 cricket, though he continues to play ODIs.

The convocation will also honour a diverse group of visionaries who have made profound contributions to society. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Rohit Sharma being honored by Ajeenkya DY Patil University?

Rohit Sharma is being conferred with an Honorary Doctorate (D.Litt.) for his unparalleled contribution and exemplary leadership in cricket.

What does the Honorary Doctorate signify for Rohit Sharma?

The honorary doctorate marks a different kind of milestone for Rohit Sharma, recognizing his resilience and strategic qualities.

When and where will Rohit Sharma receive this honor?

He will receive the Honorary Doctorate at Ajeenkya DY Patil University's 10th Convocation Ceremony in Pune on Saturday.

Published at : 21 Jan 2026 09:43 PM (IST)
ROHIT SHARMA Rohit Sharma Award DY Patil University
